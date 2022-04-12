Specialist food and drink marketing and branding company, Brand Relations, is showcasing five new drink brands, which the company has developed and branded, and will be launched to consumers later this year.

Brand Relations has worked with the founders of these new drinks from the very start helping to develop the recipes, source the ingredients, research and test the market, and develop the packaging and branding. The Brand Relations team has taken five great ideas and turned them into commercial realities.

The five drinks are:

SkinnyTails: a range of great tasting, low calorie Cocktails consisting of Long Island Iced Tea, Pear & Ginger Negroni and Rhubarb Mojito. All are under 63 Kcal per 250ml can, 4% Alc

www.skinnytails.co.uk

Starkers: a range of Sake based Cocktails in vibrant flavours, such as Lychee & Peppercorn, Lime & Cardamon and Ginger & Lemongrass, all complimenting the Sake base. Available in a 330ml can at 4% Alc www.starkersdrinks.co.uk

Lively Hive: a new twist on the oldest alcohol in the World; Mead. Mixed with Spiced Orange & Hibiscus, Lime Leaf, Lemon Grass & Cayenne and Rosemary & Lime. All 5.5% Alc in a 330ml classic can www.livelyhive.co.uk

B’live: a vegan protein drink with 20gm of protein from Pumpkin Seed, Flax Seed, Fava Bean and Pea, created in mainstream flavours, such as Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Brownie and Cookies and Cream. Available in a 330ml bottle www.bliev.co.uk

Operate: The UK’s first Nootropic sugar-free ports drink powered by plants. Available in three flavours; Raspberry & Cranberry, Yuzu & Lemon, and Peach & Green Tea. Ideal before and after a workout, in a 400ml bottle. www.operatedrinks.com

“I am very proud of the work the team has done on all five of these fabulous brands. We love to take an idea from a creative founder and help them turn it into a reality. We helped each of these founders navigate the tricky path from home recipe to commercially viable product, with plenty of market-testing along the way! All five of these drinks have the potential to be big hits with consumers.” said Richard Horwell, a drinks industry veteran and founder of Brand Relations.

“Working with Brand Relations has really helped us take a fledgling idea and turn it into something that tastes great and meets the requirements of wholesalers, stockists and, of course, consumers. And IFE is a great place to launch the brand.” said Anna Shabalina of Skinnytails

Over the last 14 years, Brand Relations has been behind the launch and development of over 130 brands in the UK. Founder, Richard Horwell, has also built up and sold companies of his own in the Food and Beverage sector. He has over 30 years’ experience in marketing FMCG brands around the world, having lived and worked in the UK, USA, Australia and the Middle East. www.brandrelations.co.uk

Richard Horwell is author of ‘How to develop and launch a drink brand’, published on 21st March. https://smile.amazon.co.uk/How-Develop-Launch-Drink-Brand-ebook/dp/B09VFRB8GJ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1PHDLDOCDPXOI&keywords=richard+horwell&qid=1647358675&sprefix=richard+horwell%2Caps%2C163&sr=8-2

