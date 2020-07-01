A North East branding and web design agency is on track to double its turnover and welcome new hires thanks to its ever-expanding presence around the globe.

Over the last year, Blyth-based Canny Creative has launched brands in Tennessee, Amman, Turin and Zurich and has recruited an additional two new team members during the Covid-19 pandemic to help cope with demand.

The six-strong team is now on track to turnover £250k this year and has now launched its own rebrand and website to generate even further enquiries.

Tony Hardy, Managing Director of Canny Creative, said: “Even with the impact of Covid on the business community, the volume of enquiries and level of work hasn’t slowed down. At the moment around 50% of the work we do is international, which made refreshing our brand and website even more important.”

The company has been going for five years and decided to replace its logo with a partner link symbol, made up out of two letter C’s to represent Canny and its clients.

Tony said: “It was crucial to update our brand and really represent how we’ve advanced as a company, five years ago it was just me designing out of my home office and now we have a full team completing projects all across the globe.

“It’s fair to say that we’ve grown up as a brand and a business. Our core values haven’t changed but we’ve become even more focused on ensuring that we provide real business results for our clients with their branding, website and content strategies.”

The team at Canny also has clear goals for the next five years.

Tony added: “If everything goes to plan, we want to be at 12-14 members of staff and hopefully pushing £500k in turnover. We want to put the North East on the map globally for high quality branding and web design that really drives business results.

“In addition to this, we’re continuing to develop even more content through our website and social media channels for free to help businesses to grow.

“This year has been a whirlwind, however it’s been incredibly encouraging to see how many businesses are focusing on their brand and marketing during this time. We can’t wait to see what the next few months have in store.”

To learn more about Canny Creative and the services offered by the agency, visit: https://www.canny-creative.com