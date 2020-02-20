A North East couple have launched a new innovative business after spotting a hole in the WiFi and Broadband market.

North Shields based Blaine Smith and Kirsty Farn’s new company, Get Connected Now, is set to solve dilemmas for a whole host of people who need connectivity in new build homes and commercial buildings, when moving home or office, on the move or when current WiFi provisions fail and can’t be immediately fixed.

The solution comes in the form of a handy portable and high tech gadget, which provides temporary or short term broadband solutions. The couple offer a next day service, with unlimited broadband services. There is no contract past the first week, and customers can extend the service as required.

The router offers twice the power than any personal hotspot from a phone, and you can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. It can also be used abroad in up to 71 countries!

Blaine and Kirsty also offer a dedicated customer support service, and step by step instructions for the simple to use solution. Blaine said:

“We kept hearing about people moving into new build homes and having no broadband for up to six weeks. In today’s modern society that is a real challenge. Our TV viewing, phones, games consols, laptops and many other digital devices we rely on, depend upon that connectivity.

“We then realised pretty quickly that a solution was needed for generally moving home, for new office builds, for people moving from one office to another, and for people who are constantly on the go, where mobile phone data that relies on 4g proves expensive and generally isn’t reliable.”

The Get Connected Now device receives signal in 98% of the UK. Unlike mobile data, there is no limit to the upload and download usage. Blaine continued:

“We have a range of business people and home owners all now enjoying broadband service, when previously they would have been waiting weeks. We would advise that you pre-book in advance for your moving date, so we have you up and running on day one!

“Gone are the days of internet cafes or hotel lobbies for business people on the move too. At £39 for week one and £10 a week thereafter, our gadget will change the way, and where, people work!”

For more information and to book your Get Connected Now portable modem email gcn.ltd@outlook.com or visit www.getconnectednowltd.com