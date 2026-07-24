Excerpt: Olympic medal-winning brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee mark major milestone for the Brownlee Foundation which was founded to inspire children to be active.

100th event , marking a major milestone for the charity founded by Olympic medal-winning triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee to give children the chance to experience sport for free. The Brownlee Foundation has celebrated its, marking a major milestone for the charity founded by Olympic medal-winning triathletes AlistairJonnyto givethe chance to experience sport for free.

The milestone event took place at Mold, North Wales, on Tuesday 16 June 2026, with Alistair Brownlee in attendance as primary school pupils took part in a free, fun and inclusive triathlon experience.

92,000 children have now taken part in a Brownlee Foundation event , giving pupils from schools across Yorkshire, the North West, Midlands, London and beyond the opportunity to swim, cycle and run in a supportive, non-competitive environment. Since the Foundation was established in 2014, more thanhave now taken part in a, giving pupils from schools across Yorkshire, the North West, Midlands, Londonbeyond the opportunity to swim, cyclerun in a supportive, non-competitive environment.

and Sport Premium replaced by a new and sector leaders calling for continued clarity and support around children ’s access to physical activity. The achievement comes at a time when school sport provision is under renewed national focus. Recent government changes will see England’s PESport Premium replaced by a new PE and School Sport Partnerships Network from spring 2027, with schoolssector leaders calling for continued claritysupport around’s access to physical activity.

The Brownlee Foundation ’s event s are free for primary schools and aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils, with no previous triathlon experience required. Bikes, helmets and other equipment are provided, helping to remove barriers to participation and ensuring children of all abilities and backgrounds can take part.

Every child receives a t-shirt before the event , along with a medal, goody bag and healthy snacks when they cross the finish line.

Alistair Brownlee said:

“When Jonny and I started the Brownlee Foundation , the aim was simple. We wanted to give more children the chance to experience sport in a positive, accessible and enjoyable way.

“This has never been about creating elite athletes. It’s about helping children try something new, build confidence and discover what they are capable of. To reach 100 event s and know that more than 92,000 children have now taken part is something we are incredibly proud of.

“Sport has given us so much throughout our lives, and we know the impact it can have on confidence, resilience, friendships and wellbeing. Seeing children cross the finish line with a smile on their face is exactly why the Foundation exists.”

Jonny Brownlee added:

“The most powerful thing about the Foundation is that it gives children an experience they might not otherwise have. For some, it is their first time trying a triathlon. For others, it might be the first time they have enjoyed being active.

“That matters. Not every child sees themselves as sporty, but every child gets the chance to be active, have fun and feel proud of what they have achieved.

“Reaching 100 event s is a brilliant milestone, but it also makes us even more determined to keep going. We want to inspire the next generation to enjoy being active and to make sure more children can access those opportunities, whatever their background.”

The Foundation has grown significantly since its first event in 2014, working with schools, volunteers, local sports clubs, councils and partners to deliver free triathlon experiences for thousands of children each year.

The event s are designed to be inclusive and non-competitive, giving children a positive introduction to swimming, cycling and running while encouraging them to enjoy sport and lead active lifestyles.

The 100th event milestone is part of a busy year for the Foundation , with more than 17,500 children taking part across 17 event s through their schools.

Brownlee Foundation , visit To find out more about the, visit www.thebrownleefoundation.org

ENDS

Notes to Editors

The Brownlee Foundation

The Brownlee Foundation was founded by Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee in 2014 to inspire children from all backgrounds to enjoy sport, encourage them to lead active lifestyles, give them confidence and benefit from the opportunities sport provides. The first Brownlee Foundation event at John Charles in Leeds was a huge success and reinforced how important sport can be for children .

Inspire children to get active and lead healthy lifestyles.

Encourage children to regularly take part in sport and physical activity.

Provide Opportunity for children to participate in swimming, cycling, running and triathlon.

Develop Coaches to facilitate and encourage children to get involved with regular activity.

Support pathways for talented athletes in the sport of triathlon.

Teacher Testimonials

“Thank you so much for making the idea of triathlon something our children could aspire to complete. It was such a fantastic event . One of the best sporting trips I have taken children on!” (2026 Leeds event )

“It boosted children ‘s confidence; they tried something new and felt good about it” (2026 Southend event )

“ Event s like this really help to encourage less sporty children to take part and enjoy a range of activities. Since COVID, event s like this are invaluable to get children active again, particularly with swimming as schools face financial challenges providing swimming lessons and parents aren’t taking them.” (2026 Mold event )

“The event helped pupils develop a positive attitude towards sport and physical activity. Some children who are not usually very interested in physical activity still took part, tried their best, and really enjoyed themselves. It was great to see everyone getting involved and feeling proud of what they achieved.” (2026 Bradford event )

“With access to walking, running, scooting, or biking, it allows children of all ages and abilities to join in. Ensuring that these activities are fully inclusive is wonderful, as it means every pupil can participate and enjoy themselves regardless of their skill level.” (2026 Leeds event )

Follow The Brownlee Foundation on social media:

X: @ brownlee fdn

Instagram: @ brownlee foundation | @alistair. brownlee | @jonnybrownleetri