RAM Tracking on course to become fleet solutions powerhouse after historic merger

Strategic portfolio move by Klipboard creates comprehensive solution for trade businesses managing both jobs and fleets

RAM Tracking has put itself on the map as a complete operational technology partner for commercial fleets, following a groundbreaking merger with job management platform Klipboard.io.

The strategic move by parent company Klipboard (formerly Kerridge Commercial Systems) sees Klipboard.io rebrand as RAM Job Management, bringing together RAM Tracking’s market-leading fleet visibility and vehicle tracking expertise with powerful job management capabilities to create a single end-to-end solution for trade and field service businesses.

The strategic combination accelerates RAM’s product development roadmap in ways that would not have been possible as a standalone telematics business, as it aims to become a mobility solutions powerhouse with end-to-end operational capability across field service, asset management, compliance and fleet management.

Fleet customers are being promised access to a ‘broader ecosystem’ of solutions, featuring a direct route to Klipboard’s field service management capabilities, including job scheduling, asset management, mobile workflows, quoting, invoicing, and customer communication tools – all from a partner who already understands their fleet operation.

The move brings together RAM Tracking’s market-leading fleet visibility and vehicle tracking capabilities with Klipboard.io’s established job management platform, creating a combined proposition that addresses the full operational needs of trade businesses.

A Strategic Move, Not Simply a Merger

The decision to unite RAM Tracking and Klipboard Field Service Management under a single combined brand reflects a deliberate portfolio strategy by Klipboard to close the operational gap that has long existed for trade businesses managing both a mobile workforce and a vehicle fleet.

“Until now, trade businesses had to stitch together their job management, compliance and fleet tracking from separate tools, separate vendors, and separate support teams,” said Ian Bendelow, CEO at Klipboard.

“Bringing together RAM Tracking and Klipboard.io is about changing that reality. These two businesses are stronger together, and more importantly, they create something genuinely more valuable for the customers they serve.”

Strengthening RAM Tracking’s Market Position

The move significantly elevates RAM Tracking’s competitive position in a fleet management market that is increasingly converging with broader business operations software.

The trade and field service sector represents one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the SME market in the UK, with businesses in HVAC, electrical contractors, facilities management, construction services, and utilities increasingly seeking consolidated operational solutions. The combined group is strongly placed to serve this demand.

“Vehicle tracking on its own is no longer enough for fleet-based businesses; fleet and operations managers now demand so much more,” said RAM Tracking CEO Nicholas McClellan.

“The businesses winning in this market are those that can connect fleet performance to job outcomes, compliance, and cashflow. This combination puts RAM at the centre of that conversation.”

What This Means for Existing RAM Customers

For RAM Tracking’s existing customer base, the move represents an expansion of capability and solutions, not a disruption to the service they rely on.

RAM’s fleet management platform, including its vehicle tracking, driver behaviour monitoring, fuel management, and compliance tools, will be updated to a more complete solution that acts as a central hub for fleet management solutions. Transitioning away from the solo’d products for vehicle tracking, live dash cams and fleet compliance (vehicle checks, evidence check, fuel purchasing etc).

On this new platform, users will benefit from enhanced speed, usability and features such as the ‘fuel finder’ which enables fleet managers to better manage fuel costs by finding the most cost-effective way for their drivers to fill up.

“Our customers have always known RAM Tracking as a specialist in fleet” said Dan Ellerker-Briggs, Marketing Director at RAM Tracking. “What we can now offer them is a partner who understands not just where their vehicles are, but also their full operations, every mile, every journey and now every job.”

What Customers Can Expect From RAM Going Forward

In the short term, customers can expect deeper investment in RAM Tracking’s core fleet capabilities, informed by the operational context that field service management brings. Longer term, the two platforms are being developed towards integration, with the vision of a single, connected view of every job, every engineer, and every vehicle in a trade business’s operation.

The group has been clear that integration will be delivered properly, rather than quickly. Both products will retain their specialist depth throughout the process, with no compromise to either platform’s core capability in service of a faster combined release.

“We will not rush this,” added RAM Tracking’s Chief Technology Officer Richard Blown . “Our customers chose RAM Tracking and Klipboard because they are best-in-class tools (RAM for their Fleet and Klipboard for their Field Service Management). That standard doesn’t change because we are aligning them in the RAM suite of products. Integration between the standalone products will happen on a timeline that maintains that quality, and our customers will be the first to know when it’s ready.”