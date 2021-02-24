2020 was a year of unprecedented disruption. While some businesses adapted to the ‘new normal’ quickly, others who failed to do so were simply left behind. Organizations rapidly pivoted to a remote-first environment, years’ worth of digital transformation literally happened over a few weeks, and the demand for cloud servers skyrocketed. Unsurprisingly, much of this transformation was supported by software developers — the digital-first responders for businesses across the globe.

Today, as the world looks forward to recovery, organizations are more determined than ever to build resilient and successful software development teams. These teams will help them reflect on the massive shifts of the past year, carry out their operations efficiently, and build a software-driven future.

But how can you build a successful software development team amid unprecedented demand?



Digital transformation isn’t just about replacing legacy systems with the latest state-of-the-art technology. It’s also about building a successful software development team that continuously generates value through the products and services it creates. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done.

With the tech talent market becoming increasingly competitive and businesses scrambling to fill new tech roles, the demand for skilled engineers is at an all-time high. According to a recent survey, 61% of HR professionals believe that finding qualified developers is their biggest recruitment challenge of 2021. The survey also stated that over 13% of companies hope to recruit 100+ developers this year.

However, the massive talent shortage in the West spells trouble. According to techUK, the UK has over 600,000 vacancies in digital technology, costing them roughly £63 billion every year. Similarly, 69% of US employers are struggling to find skilled workers. The reality is apparent — local talent is scarce and expensive, and businesses have to look elsewhere to sustain themselves.

So what’s the alternative?

With fierce competition and a severe shortage of engineers, finding elite local talent and building a successful development team can be extremely challenging. In such a scenario, offshoring your development processes to emerging tech nations like India can prove to be highly beneficial.

For instance, by choosing to build a development team in India, a country that produces over 1.5 million engineers every year, you gain access to a massive tech talent pool — one that you can’t find locally. And with the lower cost of living in the country as compared to the West, you’ll generate significant savings too. This, in turn, allows your business to scale quickly without any restrictions.

We’ve just released an in-depth ebook that acts as a guide to all things offshoring — how it works, where to go, how it can benefit your organization, how to choose the right partner, and more.

Read more to know how to build a successful software development team in 2021.