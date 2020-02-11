Built for speed and performance at the highest level in professional football, the Nike Vapor Edge offers instant propulsion and power transfer. The ultra-light, aerodynamic cleat also provides a responsive feel thanks to its independent traction pods.

The Vapor Edge’s airy aesthetic is complemented by a second-skin fit that employs Nike Flyknit 360-degrees around the foot and propulsion chassis. The design was a direct response to player feedback to create a cleat that feels like a sock with spikes.

The Nike Vapor Edge launches February 2 on nike.com.