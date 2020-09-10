New power trains, trims, equipment and options for Arteon fastback

Addition of elegant and even more spacious Shooting Brake variant

Selected trims available now; wider range follows in coming weeks

Milton Keynes – The enhanced Volkswagen Arteon has opened for order in the UK, bringing with it new equipment and options for the sleek fastback, as well as new power trains. Furthermore, a striking Shooting Brake version joins the range, providing additional practicality with the same business-class elegance that the Arteon first introduced to its class in early 2017.

The enhanced Arteon is available to order today in nine configurations: five Arteon and four Arteon Shooting Brake models, with two engines available across both body styles. Three separate equipment lines are initially available, ahead of further variants and engines – including the eHybrid, higher-powered versions and an entry-level 1.5-litre petrol engine – arriving in the coming months.

Two Arteon specifications are carried over from the outgoing model: luxury and comfort-focused Elegance trim and sportily-styled R-Line, while the SE Nav equipment line serves as an enhancement of the previous, entry-level Arteon SE specification. The SE Nav is available now with the 2.0-litre 150 PS TDI diesel engine with 7-speed DSG, while Elegance and R-Line models open for order equipped with either this engine, or a 190 PS 2.0-litre TSI petrol unit with 7-speed DSG transmission.

SE Nav specification now benefits from additional equipment over the outgoing SE, including Volkswagen’s acclaimed Digital Cockpit, while the Shooting Brake will be equipped with keyless entry. SE Nav cars all gain 3Zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and an 8-inch Discover Navigation system with the MIB3 infotainment platform, bringing wireless App-Connect among its attractions. Externally the SE Nav is distinguished by 17-inch ‘Cardiff’ alloy wheels; LED headlights and tail lights, with an 8-speaker sound system, and driver’s seat with 6-way electric adjustment contributing to a sumptuously-appointed interior. Initially the Arteon Shooting Brake will not be available in SE Nav trim, which will become available at a later date.

Elegance-trim models are marked out by their 18-inch ‘Almere’ alloy wheels, and gain keyless entry across both body styles, a rear-view camera and Travel Assist – Volkswagen’s adaptive cruise control and lane keeping system. On the inside, the Arteon Elegance benefits from luxuries such as a leather-wrapped capacitive steering wheel with touch controls, heated seats, and voice control, while drivers can also choose between driving profiles for a customisable driving experience.

The Arteon R-Line maintains its striking styling, with distinctive, 19-inch ‘Montevideo’ alloys as standard. New dual trapezoidal exhaust tips on each side of the bumper are moulded into the newly redesigned R-Line body kit, for an assertive, sporting appearance. A sunroof is standard on all R-Line cars, while the Shooting Brake gains a standard-fit panoramic sunroof. Both cars also receive rear tinted glass and interior ambient lighting with 30 colour options.

Across the entire range, the revised Arteon and new Arteon Shooting Brake feature Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), 3Zone climate control, Digital Cockpit, LED headlights Wireless App Connect, and We Connect Plus adding live data services to the 8-inch Discover Navigation system.

Seven powertrain options, including an entry-level 1.5-litre 150 PS TSI engine with 6-speed manual transmission, the plug-in hybrid Arteon eHybrid and the range-topping, 320 PS Arteon R with 4MOTION all-wheel drive, will be available across the Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake range, arriving in three further waves over the next few months and into next year.

Lisa Hartley, Arteon Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The new Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake caused quite a stir when they were unveiled earlier this year. The media and public alike were captivated by the models’ handsome design, range of powertrains – including plug-in eHybrid and R models – and elegant road presence.

“The Arteon is now improved with additional equipment and a subtly enhanced design, while the same practicality and overall package that won it awards in its outgoing form remain. With the relatively small premium for the attractive Shooting Brake over the fastback, we expect to see it make up the majority of sales in the UK.”

Arteon Arteon Shooting Brake Specification Price* CO 2 (WLTP, g/km) MPG (WLTP, combined) Price* CO 2 (WLTP, g/km) MPG (WLTP, combined) SE Nav 2.0 TDI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £35,435 128 57.6 N/A N/A N/A Elegance 2.0 TSI 190 PS 7-spd DSG £36,510 168 38.2 £37,640 171 37.2 Elegance 2.0 TDI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £37,435 127 58.9 £38,235 128 57.6 R-Line 2.0 TSI 190 PS 7-spd DSG £37,620 178 36.2 £38,420 180 35.8 R-Line 2.0 TDI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £38,255 134 55.4 £39,055 136 54.3

* on-the-road, recommended retail price