Cancer Charity Improves Physical and Mental Wellbeing

Maureen Elliott, a specialist cancer nurse for more than 30 years and founder of the Live Well with Cancer charity, has embarked on a transformative journey to redefine cancer support services through the introduction of wellbeing books and innovative community engagement initiatives.

For almost five years, North Shields based Live Well with Cancer Charity has been a beacon of hope and support for individuals and families affected cancer. The charity was founded after the closure of an NHS ‘Living with and Beyond Cancer’ service, despite it winning accolades and recognition for invaluable contributions to cancer care. Fuelled by a relentless commitment to meeting the unmet needs of cancer patients, Maureen forged ahead with determination and resilience by setting up the charity.

“At the heart of our mission is a deep understanding of the profound challenges faced by individuals at every stage of the cancer journey,” said Maureen. “From the uncertainty at diagnosis to the physical and emotional toll of treatment, our goal is to provide comprehensive support that addresses the holistic needs of people living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis “

Recognising the critical importance of addressing the psychological and emotional aspects of cancer care, Maureen has commissioned a series of wellbeing books aimed at empowering individuals with practical tools that promote a healthy lifestyle. These books not only serve as a source of comfort and guidance but also contribute to the vital fundraising efforts of the charity.

“We also believe in the power of creative practices to cultivate resilience, inner peace, and healing,” she said. “By integrating these practices into our fundraising initiatives, we raise essential funds and offer meaningful resources to individuals navigating the challenges of cancer.”

The charity’s first products were their North Tyneside and Northumberland mindfulness colouring books, which allow the reader to connect with the moment as they colour their way through the landmarks of the region. They have since partnered on The Wellbeing 9-a-Day, an innovative wellness journal that encourages people to improve their health and wellbeing, offering a holistic framework that individuals personalise to their wants and needs as they build a healthier lifestyle.

In addition to her ground-breaking work with Live Well with Cancer, Maureen is the driving force behind North Bank Cafe, a cherished community hub in Nile Street, North Shields. More than just a place for coffee and conversation, the cafe serves as a gateway to support and connection for individuals seeking guidance and assistance. In its upstairs wellbeing space, classes including yoga, prehab and rehab movement classes and crafting regularly take place.

“Our vision for North Bank Cafe was to create a welcoming space where individuals could find solace, support, and community,” says Maureen Elliott. “We’ve witnessed first-hand the transformative power of opportune conversations and connections that arise in this space. For example, men in particular will come into the cafe on the pretence of having a cup of coffee, then they’ll have another cup of coffee, and then they’ll get the courage to say “Is there anyone I can speak to?” That’s one of the wonderful parts of the café’s function.”

To further enhance the reach and impact of their services, Live Well with Cancer has expanded its offerings to address the diverse needs of cancer patients and survivors. From pre-treatment support to post-treatment care, the charity is committed to filling critical gaps in cancer care services.

“We recognise the importance of meeting individuals at every stage of their journey, from the moment of diagnosis to life beyond treatment,” she said. “Through our comprehensive programmes and services, we provide holistic support that fosters healing and resilience.”