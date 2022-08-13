The team at Bristol Street Motors Newcastle Vauxhall is proving they have a big heart after increasing support of cardiac charity, Red Sky Foundation.

The dealership has supported the North East-based charity, which installs community accessible defibrillators and delivers CPR training, with a van to deliver life-preserving equipment and transport volunteers. The eye-catching Vauxhall Vivaro van shows off images of Red Sky Foundation’s mascot, Miss Beats, which is often used at fundraising events and for educational engagement.

Its latest strand of support for the registered charity will be at the Try on Tyne sporting event, a 5 kilometre and sprint duathlon along the Newcastle-Gateshead Quayside, where members of the dealership will be taking part and pounding the pavement to raise much-needed funds. The dealership has also sponsored all of the Red Sky Foundation’s runners and is providing goody bags and refreshments at the end of the event.

Sergio Petrucci, Founder of Red Sky Foundation, said: “As a charity, we rely on the assistance of the people and businesses of the North East to help us deliver vital life-saving CPR sessions and other cardiac aid training, as well as install community defibrillators and hospital equipment.

“Bristol Street Motors Newcastle Vauxhall has been a great supporter and has provided us with a vehicle that is used to travel across the region, educating people and spreading the word about the importance of having defibrillators in publicly accessible places, which can be the difference between someone’s life being saved, or lost.

“We’re very grateful for the continued support and are looking forward to building on our existing relationship to help even more people experiencing cardiac issues.”

Liam Fenwick, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Newcastle Vauxhall, said: “Bristol Street Motors is always keen to support good causes, especially local charities, which often have the biggest impact on our communities.

“A lot of people at the dealership know someone who has experienced a cardiac issue – it is something that touches most people’s lives. It’s important that more people are educated about how to react in a situation where someone is experiencing difficulties, and that there is potentially life-saving equipment that members of the public can access. It will make all the difference and will save lives.”

Originally set up by husband and wife team Sergio and Emma Petrucci, the Foundation intended to raise funds for Newcastle’s Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital, after its specialist team provided life-saving cardiac surgery to their daughter Luna. It’s since grown to also promote cardiac health and installing life-saving defibrillators at locations across the North East.