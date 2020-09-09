“KIND-HEARTED” teenagers have been sending care packages to residents and staff at a North Yorkshire care home as part of their National Citizen Service.

The 15-to-17-year-olds from the Middlesbrough FC Foundation NCS programme have written letters and sent news clippings to those living at Beechwood Care Home, on Romanby Road, Northallerton.

Alongside the personalised letters, the teens made thank you cards and hampers containing biscuits, chocolate and other goodies for the home’s staff, to show their appreciation for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In one letter written to resident Dorothy Flintoft, 87, MFC NCS member Georgia, 16, wrote: “I hope you know we are thinking of you during this extremely tough time.

“We thought that it may be a lovely gesture to share with you what has been happening in the world, so that you are kept up-to-date. We hope that this letter brings a little sunshine to your day.”

Another letter writer, Ruby, 16, wrote to resident Kenneth Marriot, 90, to ask about his music taste.

She wrote: “Since I’ve been off school I’ve been trying to keep busy by drawing and learning to play my bass guitar. What kind of music do you like? And what’s your favourite band?”

The residents are working on thank you cards and letters to return to the NCS group to thank them for their kind gesture.

Ashley Bailey-Munt, home manager at Beechwood Care Home, said: “The residents were overjoyed to receive letters from young people and items of news.

“The residents said the news about koalas returning to nature after the bushfires in Australia and Captain Tom were their favourite clippings.

“Everyone said it made them feel warm inside and it was so nice to be thought about. The residents are eagerly working on their replies and we can already see a few pen pal friendships forming.

“We’d also like to thank the kind-hearted young people for creating care packages of chocolates, biscuits and other goodies for the staff. The cards were lovely as well and meant so much to everyone working at Beechwood Care Home.”

Kelly Daley, NCS coordinator at MFC Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to think that during a global pandemic the youth of today are able to step to the forefront to share life experiences with the older generation.

“I am exceptionally proud of both the young people and the MFC Foundation team with what they have achieved in such a short period of time and I hope this partnership with Beechwood Care Home can continue in the future delivery of NCS.”