TEDDY bears have been sent by Saltburn-by-the-Sea care home residents to child victims of war, poverty, and abuse.

To mark National Teddy Bear Day, residents at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, chose to send the cuddly toys to The Teddy Trust.

The Herefordshire-based charity “reaches out to help children across the world who have experienced the horrors of war, are living in extreme poverty or have suffered horrendous abuse”, according to their website.

Sharon Lewis, activity coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, used a voucher to purchase four teddy bears using the Argos “build a bear soft toy” service.

Residents chose to design two bears for boys and two for girls, picking clothing such as a pink dress, a moon and stars covered onesie, and silver space boots.

The bears were then boxed up with a letter from Sharon and sent to the charity to distribute to vulnerable children.

Sharon said: “When asking the residents how they would like to mark National Teddy Bear Day, they said they would like to donate teddies to children that need them.

“We looked on the internet and picked The Teddy Trust, who donate teddies to traumatised children around the world.

“Very often a soft, cuddly teddy that the children can love and cherish makes them feel loved. It can be the only thing they have to call their own,

“The residents enjoyed dressing the bears, ready to be posted, and they added their own little messages.”

Resident Joyce Tibbett, 87, wrote: “May this bear bring you lots of love.”

Fellow resident Joyce Baxtrem, 90, wrote: “This bear is given to you to love and hug.”

In the letter to The Teddy Trust, Sharon said: “Our residents hope the bears will bring comfort and happiness to the children who receive them.”