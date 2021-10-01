A Tyneside care home is celebrating the long service of one of its members of staff.

Nikki Foggin started at the care home company, Solehawk, in 2001 as a carer at its Kenton Manor care home, in Kenton, going on to work as a domestic and in the kitchen in its nearby Kenton Hall facility.

She moved to the company’s Ashton Court care home, on West Road, Newcastle, four years ago, where she works as activity co-ordinator.

Steve Massey, operations manager at Solehawk, said: “Nikki is a valued member of staff, who is loved not only by her colleagues, but, most importantly, by our residents.

“Renowned for her sense of fun, she provides a wide variety of activities that keep everyone busy, stimulated and entertained. She is a real team player and is not afraid to tackle any role in the home and helps out in other areas when the need arises.

“To have worked for a care home company for two decades is a fantastic achievement and one that deserves to be celebrated.”

Nikki said: “I can’t believe how fast the 20 years I have been with the company have flown by.

“I have enjoyed all the roles I have worked in but being an activity co-ordinator is a particular joy.

“I love coming up with ideas that match the interests of the residents and that are fun and also help boost their sense of wellbeing, both physically and mentally.”