Carpentry lecturer marks 33rd year teaching sons of former students at Hartlepool College

A lecturer at Hartlepool College of Further Education has marked his 33rd year in teaching by welcoming the sons of two men he taught early in his career as students.

Graeme Fallowfield, a 64-year-old carpentry and joinery lecturer from Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, is now guiding Brandon Thornton and Will Davies through their City & Guilds Level 1 courses – just as he once guided their fathers, Anthony Thornton and Jonathan Dobson, through the same workshops decades ago.

“It is the best job I have had and I am so pleased I joined when I did back then in the early 90s,” said Graeme, reflecting on his remarkable career.

“The fulfilment of seeing these two students now come back to the same college where their dads learned their trade means I must have done something right.

“I realised when I heard Anthony’s surname that it could be, and his mum mentioned it, so it is fantastic.”

Graeme’s connection to Hartlepool College stretches back because he was an apprentice there himself before returning to teach in 1992.

He said: “I have come full circle. I started teaching with some of the staff who had taught me. I’m not even the longest serving, believe it or not!”

Throughout his teaching, Graeme has embraced continuous learning and personal development, completing a Certificate in Education, a HNC in building studies, a BA Honours in teaching and a diploma in management studies, showcasing the value of professional development he now passes on to his students.

The two new students, both 16, started their courses in September. Graeme says they have “slotted in straightaway” and their aim is to eventually work with their fathers, something they are already starting to do on a part-time basis.

For the students, having their lecturer tell them stories about their dads has been an unusual but welcome experience.

Brandon Thornton, whose father Anthony studied with Graeme 28 years ago, was encouraged to pursue the trade after working with his dad over the holidays.

And Brandon said: “I picked construction as a GCSE, and during the ten weeks off I worked with my dad, doing carpentry and joinery, and it led to this.

“My dad says it was funny how I’m being taught by the same lecturer. I am glad I made that decision.”

Brandon, who works with his dad on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends, is focusing on learning new skills and developing those he has already encountered such as flooring, doors and skylights.

Will, who also decided on construction after gaining hands-on experience with his father, Jonathan, said: “Roofing has had a big impact towards the way I want to go.

“We’ve built an entire conservatory from digging foundations to fitting the last little touches. I think I have found a better way to adapt to challenges because of my experiences.

“The lecturer has told me some stories about my dad … one of those was when he went to do a job and the woman said to Graeme that my dad’s attention to detail was perfect – or so I’m told!”

The presence of Brandon and Will highlights the skilled trades on offer at Hartlepool College and the vital role in passing expertise from one generation to the next.

