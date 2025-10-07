Dr Alex Hope

University of Sunderland appoints new Pro Vice-Chancellor (Faculty of Business and Technology)

Dr Alex Hope has been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor (Faculty of Business and Technology) at the University of Sunderland.

An award-winning educator, researcher, and academic leader, Dr Hope currently holds the position of Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor (International and Educational Partnerships) in the Faculty of Science and Environment at Northumbria University. Prior to this he served as Deputy Faculty Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) in the Faculty of Business and Law.

Dr Hope brings a vast range of knowledge and experience across teaching, research and consultancy in topics such as responsible business, sustainable development, and business ethics.

Professor Helen Driscoll, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education) at the University of Sunderland, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Alex Hope as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Faculty of Business and Technology). He has a wealth of relevant expertise and experience of leadership across a wide range of portfolio areas from the various roles he has held at Northumbria.

“Alex will lead the Faculty of Business and Technology and will have university-wide strategic leadership responsibilities for apprenticeships and skills, supporting our ambitions for further growth and excellence.”

A Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, Dr Hope’s internationally recognised research informs policy and practice across higher education, industry, and government. He is a trusted advisor to industry and policymakers, building high-impact partnerships across academia, business, and the third sector.

Alongside his work at Northumbria, Dr Hope is Co-Chair of the United Nations Principles of Responsible Management Education (PRME) Climate Change and Environment working group and a past Vice-Chair of the UK and Ireland PRME Chapter. He holds positions on the board of the United Nations PRME initiative and Business in the Community (BITC) North East and is a member of the Chartered Associate of Business Schools (CABS) Learning, Teaching and Student Experience committee and is Chair Elect of the AACSB Responsible Management Affinity Group.

Dr Hope holds a PhD in Sustainable Development, a Masters in Academic Practice and Degree in Environmental Management.

On joining the University of Sunderland, Dr Hope said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the University of Sunderland as Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Business and Technology. Sunderland’s mission resonates deeply with my own values as a leader and educator. This is a university with a clear sense of purpose, a strong civic ethos, and a real opportunity to shape the future of business and technology education in the north-east and beyond.

“I’m excited to get started and to work with colleagues across the Faculty and University to build something bold, distinctive, and impactful.”

Dr Hope will begin his role as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Faculty of Business and Technology) in the new year.