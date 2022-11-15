Caterham ® has revealed the latest addition to the Seven line-up, Seven 340

® Seven 340 is available in the EU and Japanese markets

Vehicle sits alongside Seven 170, adding to the European range

Caterham® has unveiled the new Seven 340 for the European and Japanese markets.

Sitting above the Seven 170, Seven 340 continues the brand’s tradition of offering the perfect balance of power and confidence-inspiring performance.

Superseding Seven 275 following the discontinuation of the Ford Sigma engine, Seven 340 features a naturally aspirated, four cylinder, 2.0-litre Duratec engine, producing 170bhp and a 25% uplift in power compared to the outgoing 275 model.

Meanwhile, Seven 340 buyers can pick from two packs, S and R.

The road-going Seven 340S is for the more laid-back driver who wants a fun grand touring experience. It comes with a five-speed gearbox, road suspension pack, 14” classic alloy wheels, full windscreen, hood and side screens and black leather seats.

Meanwhile, 340R is best suited to the track day fanatic fitted with a limited-slip differential, sport suspension pack, 15” Orcus alloy wheels, four-point road harnesses, carbon-fibre dashboard a composite aeroscreen.

The availability of the S and R packs in the middle-of-the-range Seven means 340 truly is a vehicle that appeals to all potential customers, making it the ultimate ‘do everything Caterham’.

Seven 340 is offered in standard and large chassis sizes and is only available in factory-built form.

EU prices for Seven 340S and Seven 340R start at €45,700.00 and €47,200.00, respectively. Customers in the Japanese market should contact their local retailer for further information.

CEO of Caterham Cars, Bob Laishley, said: “We are delighted to expand our EU range with the new Seven 340 following sustained demand to fill the gap in our range left by the discontinuation of Seven 275.

“Thanks to Seven 340 being available with an S and R pack, it really is the do everything Caterham. It’s a car that lends itself perfectly to those long road trips and Sunday drives, while the R version is more than capable of setting blistering lap times across Europe’s premium race circuits.”

Find out more information on dealer locations and Caterham’s latest models here.