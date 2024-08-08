Celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week on a Budget

Did you know National Afternoon Tea Week is upon us, 12th-18th August. The tradition which originated in England in the 1840s has grown in popularity not only in the UK but across the globe, especially in larger cosmopolitan cities.
The concept was introduced as a light bite for the upper classes as a mid-afternoon snack between 3.30pm and 5pm as a main dinner wouldn’t be served until 8pm. All classes can enjoy the concept of “afternoon tea” but most of them are usually hosted at upper class hotels and restaurants. In fact, top London hotels start at afternoon tea at around £70pp.
Yikes.
Gopuff, an instant grocery delivery platform, has launched luxury afternoon tea for just £7.65pp, which can be delivered straight to consumer’s door.
Gopuff’s Luxury Afternoon Tea includes all your favourite sandwich selections, scones, cakes and teas. Enjoy fresh, high-quality ingredients delivered in minutes.
Gopuff’s Luxury Afternoon Tea (there’s a full breakdown below in the article)
- 4 x different sandwich flavours
- Scones, jam and clotted cream
- 4 x selection of cakes
- 4 x teas to choose from
£7.65pp based on four people sharing, or £15.30pp for two
You can add a Champagne Brut Rosé for an additional £27.50 (making it £14.53pp for four people sharing with Champagne / £29.05 pp for two people sharing with Champagne), but that’s still a huge saving over booking at a luxury hotel. And better still, you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home or if the weather permits in the garden or a park with friends.
Gopuff’s Luxury Afternoon Tea
Course One
Cucumber Sandwiches:
PRICE: £1.43pp (based on 4 people) £2.85pp (based on 2 people)
- Jason’s Sourdough The Great White Straight Up Sourdough, 450g, £2.50
- Cucumber, 95p
- Philadelphia Chives Soft Cheese, 165g, £2.25
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwiches with Dill
PRICE: £2.10pp (based on 4 people) £4.20pp (based on 2 people)
- Baker Street Seeded Rye Bread, 500g, £2.10
- Morrisons Full Fat Plain Soft Cheese, 200g, £1.50
- Mawgan Bay Scottish Oak Smoked Salmon,100g, £3.90
- Fresh Dill, 20g, 90p
Ham & Mustard Filling
PRICE: £1.71 (based on 4 people) £3.43 (based on 2 people)
- Morrisons The Best Hampshire Dry Cured Roast Ham, 120g, £3.60
- Maille Original Dijon Mustard, 215g £3.25
*Use white or brown bread from above.
Cheese & Pickle
PRICE: £2.10 (based on 4 people) £4.20pp (based on 2 people)
- Cathedral City Sliced Mature Cheddar, 150g, £2.80
- Branston Original Pickle, 360g,£2.75
- Morrisons Spreadable with Real Butter, 450g, £2.85
*Use white or brown bread from above.
Course Two:
Scones with Clotted Cream and Jam
PRICE: £2.18pp (based on 4 people) £4.35pp (based on 2 people)
- Becky’s Bakery Devon SconesX4, £1.40
- Rodda’s Classic Cornish Clotted Cream, 227g, £3.40,
- Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve, 370g, £3.90
Course Three:
Sweet Treats
PRICE: £3.43pp (based on 4 people) £6.85pp (based on 2 people)
- Mr Kipling French Fancies, 8 pcs, £3.60
- Suga White Chocolate Brownie, 1 pc, £4.00
- Morrisons Eclairs, 4pcs, £2.30
- Morrisons The Best Hand Decorated Victoria Sponge,1pcs £3.80
Tea Blends
PRICE: £2.35pp (based on 4 people) £4.70pp (based on 2 people)
-
- Twinings Earl Grey Tea Bags, 50 bags, £4.00
- Yorkshire Tea Bags, 80pcs, £3.50
- Morrisons Pure Peppermint Tea Bags, 40pcs, £1.90
Grand Total Price: £7.65 (based on 4 people sharing) without Champagne
Grand Total Price: £15.30pp (based on 2 people sharing) without Champagne