Celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week on a Budget

Did you know National Afternoon Tea Week is upon us, 12th-18th August. The tradition which originated in England in the 1840s has grown in popularity not only in the UK but across the globe, especially in larger cosmopolitan cities.

The concept was introduced as a light bite for the upper classes as a mid-afternoon snack between 3.30pm and 5pm as a main dinner wouldn’t be served until 8pm. All classes can enjoy the concept of “afternoon tea” but most of them are usually hosted at upper class hotels and restaurants. In fact, top London hotels start at afternoon tea at around £70pp.

Yikes.

Gopuff, an instant grocery delivery platform, has launched luxury afternoon tea for just £7.65pp, which can be delivered straight to consumer’s door.

Gopuff’s Luxury Afternoon Tea includes all your favourite sandwich selections, scones, cakes and teas. Enjoy fresh, high-quality ingredients delivered in minutes.

Gopuff’s Luxury Afternoon Tea (there’s a full breakdown below in the article)

4 x different sandwich flavours

Scones, jam and clotted cream

4 x selection of cakes

4 x teas to choose from

£7.65pp based on four people sharing, or £15.30pp for two

You can add a Champagne Brut Rosé for an additional £27.50 (making it £14.53pp for four people sharing with Champagne / £29.05 pp for two people sharing with Champagne), but that’s still a huge saving over booking at a luxury hotel. And better still, you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home or if the weather permits in the garden or a park with friends.

Gopuff’s Luxury Afternoon Tea

Course One

Cucumber Sandwiches:

PRICE: £1.43pp (based on 4 people) £2.85pp (based on 2 people)

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwiches with Dill

PRICE: £2.10pp (based on 4 people) £4.20pp (based on 2 people)

Ham & Mustard Filling

PRICE: £1.71 (based on 4 people) £3.43 (based on 2 people)

*Use white or brown bread from above.

Cheese & Pickle

PRICE: £2.10 (based on 4 people) £4.20pp (based on 2 people)

*Use white or brown bread from above.

Course Two:

Scones with Clotted Cream and Jam

PRICE: £2.18pp (based on 4 people) £4.35pp (based on 2 people)

Course Three:

Sweet Treats

PRICE: £3.43pp (based on 4 people) £6.85pp (based on 2 people)

Tea Blends

PRICE: £2.35pp (based on 4 people) £4.70pp (based on 2 people)

Grand Total Price: £7.65 (based on 4 people sharing) without Champagne

Grand Total Price: £15.30pp (based on 2 people sharing) without Champagne