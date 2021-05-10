10-5-21, York, UK. Global mobile telecoms provider Cellhire today launches its eSIM-based MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) offering under the company’s “eSIMsmart” brand. eSIMsmart enables SIM cards to be dynamically updated remotely – “over-the-air” – regardless of the country the user is in, ending costly data roaming and dispensing with the need to buy new SIM cards online to be delivered by or visit physical retail premises for the purchase.

Unlike mainstream MVNOs such as Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile that often focus on consumers, Cellhire has built its MVNO eSIMsmart network to specifically to support business users.

Cellhire’s customers in France will be the first to take advantage of innovative data and voice solutions available on eSIMsmart, prior to its rollout in the UK and globally in the next few weeks.

Twenty months in the making, which included Cellhire building its own core network, the MVNO project cements a long-standing relationship with Orange France that has enabled Cellhire to deliver market-beating data and voice SIMs across Europe for customers.

Very large data volumes

For many years, Cellhire – cellhire.co.uk – has carved out a niche providing SIMs with very large data volumes to business customers and for use in mobile broadband devices and Internet of Things (IoT).

Indeed, the company is now a key supplier of data and voice communications – and data connections – to national and global media companies for major sporting events including FIFA World Cups and Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Cellhire Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Stevens, says, “The launch of the eSIMsmart brand is an incredibly important milestone for Cellhire. Being an MVNO gives us total control over the commercial offerings, tariffing and real-time visibility that customers require. Real-time visibility is vitally important in an area where Cellhire already excels – cellular IoT plans with large data bundles.”

Cellhire is now also a member of the GMSA, which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide.

“Becoming a MVNO, a mobile network and now a member of the GSMA is an important step for Cellhire with its long history of innovation as a global mobile telecoms provider,” says Cellhire Group Technology Director Peter Whelerton.

“Using eSIMsmart future-proofs our global distribution network for delivering over-the-air changes while paving the way for the next evolution of competitive domestic and roaming airtime products from the company,” he adds. “And because each eSIM is delivered over-the-air it cuts logistics out of the loop, reducing SIM plastic waste, making it more environmentally friendly.”

About Cellhire

Cellhire is a leading global service provider of mobile communications, providing proven, robust and secure mobile connectivity to users worldwide.

Established in 1987, the group has offices in the UK, USA, France, Germany and Japan. Partnering with network operators globally, Cellhire provides short and long-term mobile communication services to leading companies worldwide.

The company is committed to delivering the highest standards of customer service which is underlined by its continued attainment of ISO 9001:2015, the internationally recognised quality standard. Cellhire is Investors in People (IIP) certified and won the highly coveted Queen’s Award for International Enterprise, as a result of its success as a specialist in the delivery of mobile communication solutions for major events around the world, including Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, Winter Olympics Games and FIFA and Rugby World Cups in different host countries.