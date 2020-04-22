The Cibes Lift Group, renowned for its space–saving solutions and modular platform lifts, is set to launch the innovative C1 Pure, a luxury cabin lift developed for both commercial and residential projects that have three-phase power.

Cibes will launch the C1 Pure globally on April 14, 2020, with its unique new design and as the world’s only screw-driven lift with premium comfort. Unlike most lifts, C1 Pure has no machinery above or beneath the lift, everything fits inside the shaft; making it very space-efficient and easy to install.

Per Lidström, CEO of the Cibes Lift Group said: “We believe that the Cibes C1 Pure fills an important gap in the lift market. While conventional passenger lifts provide a high level of comfort, they take months to manufacture and several weeks to build.

“On the other hand, the C1 Pure has a stunning design and offers a comparable level of comfort but can be delivered within weeks and installed in just a few days. We are convinced that this will appeal to many builders, architects and home-owners out there.”

The C1 Pure, manufactured in Sweden, differs from the A6000 and A9000 cabin lifts as it comes with an even greater range of choices and floor design options. It also features a new touchscreen control panel, LED light diffuser ceilingand touchscreen call button.

The new lift combines the smartest features of platform lift technology with the convenience of conventional passenger lifts, as Head of Research & Development of Cibes Lift Group, Johan Strand explains it:

“The Cibes C1 Pure is equipped with one-touch operation controls and automatic sliding doors, just like a conventional lift, but thanks to its smart, modular concept and space-saving design the C1 Pure, requires much less refurbishment.

“This new lift is the result of a fantastic team effort and we are particularly proud of our new sliding doors, which have the lowest top height on the market and are manufactured in our factory here in Gävle.”

To adapt to the requirements of different users, buildings and architectural styles, the new lift is available in a wide range of colours and materials.

Erik Baumgarten, Development Engineer at Cibes Lift Group, said: “The challenge given to the industrial designers was to create a timeless and typically Scandinavian lift design with great flexibility in terms of colours, materials and accessories.”

Due to its modular design, the lift can be installed in as little as 3-5 days, depending on the project size.

Regular servicing ensures that your lift remains at optimal function and reduces the risk or unnecessary wear and tear, which can create costs for replacement parts and service visits.

We recommend all lifts are serviced twice a year. Depending on your usage we may advise more, contact our service department for more information on 0800 058 0269.

For more information on the C1 Pure Cabin Lift, get in touch with our team via email at info@cibeslift.co.uk.