Exclusive research by Citroën finds UK motorists attracted up to £130 million in fines for failing to pay the London Congestion Charge* in the 12 months to September 2020.

Transport for London also generated £52 million in revenue from those that did pay the daily charge over the same period*.

Electric vehicles are exempt from the daily payments, potentially saving owners hundreds in fines or charges.

Zero-emissions New Citroën ë-C4 compact hatchback and ë-SpaceTourer MPV are exempt from Congestion Charge and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) payments, making them ideal for use in London – other UK cities are proposing similar schemes in 2021.

The 100% electric ë-Dispatch medium van is also exempt from Congestion Charge and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charges, providing significant savings for many businesses.

The fee, which was increased from £11.50 to £15 from June 2020, alongside an extended seven-days-per-week charging window, is levied on vehicles that do not meet strict exemption criteria – namely emitting less than 75g/km of CO2 and having a minimum 20-mile zero emissions range. Failure to pay the London Congestion Charge results in a fine of £160, reduced to £80 if paid within 14 days.

Citroën UK obtained the TfL data following a Freedom of Information request, which revealed TfL had issued more than 817,000 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) to vehicle owners in the 12 months to September 2020. Over 60% of these PCNs were issued during the four months that followed the seven-days-per-week extension, suggesting many motorists may have been caught out on weekend trips to the Capital.

The £160 fine can be avoided completely if motorists remember to pay the London Congestion Charge within three days of travelling within the specified zone, or are travelling in an exempt vehicle – such as the 100% electric New Citroën ë-C4 compact hatchback, which could save owners hundreds in fines and charges.

New Citroën ë-C4 features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor. With a WLTP-compliant range of up to 217 miles from a single charge, New ë-C4 meets the needs of private and fleet drivers alike. Supporting CCS (Combined Charging System) rapid charging, an 80% charge takes just 30 minutes when using a 100kW rapid charger. A Type 2, Mode 3 charging cable is included as standard on all models allowing home charging to take just 7.5 hours using a 32A Wallbox.

Similarly, the new Citroën ë-SpaceTourer MPV is available with a 50kWh battery offering up to 143 miles from a single charge, with re-charge times mirroring those of New ë-C4. Available in both ‘Feel’ and ‘Business’ trim levels, ë-SpaceTourer suits both commercial and family buyers. Its clever interior design is capable of accommodating up to nine passengers on-board a ‘Business’ version.

New Citroën ë-Dispatch medium van is available with either a 50kWh or a 75kWh battery pack, and has an impressive range of up to 205 miles on a single charge. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, it too can charge up to 80% of capacity in just 30 minutes. With up to 6.6m3 of load volume with the Moduwork® multi-function dual passenger bench and a payload of up to 1,002kg, the new ë-Dispatch van suits the needs of many fleet and business users.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, commented: “Electric vehicles, such as the New ë-C4, New ë-SpaceTourer and New ë-Dispatch van are perfect for keeping motoring bills to a minimum. Not only do they help drivers save significantly on running costs, but as our latest research shows, they also eliminate the chance of unexpected and expensive fines for forgetting the Congestion Charge Zone payment and other low emission zone tariffs.”

New Citroën ë-C4 starts from £30,380 after the Government’s current Plug-in Car Grant has been applied to the on-the-road price, with the model available in ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trims.

New ë-SpaceTourer starts from £45,600 in ‘Business’ trim after the current Plug-in Car Grant.

New ë-Dispatch van is also available to order now with a choice of three trim levels and three lengths, and a basic price excluding VAT from £25,053 after the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant.

Selected Citroën vehicles be ordered online via the new Citroën Store, which allows buyers to configure and order their vehicle entirely from the comfort of their own home.