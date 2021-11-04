Citroën UK has revealed updates to its best-selling C3 supermini range, available from October 2021 production.

Citroën UK has revealed updates to its C3 supermini line-up, with a rationalised and re-structured range available from October 2021 production. With prices starting from £14,180 OTR, Citroën C3 now provides customers with a more streamlined series of trim and engine variants.

The updated Citroën C3 range sees the ‘Shine’ trim level depart the range, whilst the recently introduced and popular ‘Saint James’ trim moves to a more prominent position in the C3 line-up. This change provides buyers with a strong customer advantage, with ‘Saint James’ models enjoying a significant uplift in specification versus the outgoing ‘Shine’ trim for a modest £400 additional outlay.

With a distinctive look, Citroën C3 ‘Saint James’ is a proud illustration of Citroën’s French heritage, taking inspiration from the Saint James clothing brand that was founded in 1889 and celebrating the artisan traditions of north-west France.

Available with a choice of PureTech 83 S&S manual or PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed automatic petrol powertrains, Citroën C3 ‘Saint James’ enjoys a wealth of standard specification over and above the outgoing ‘Shine’ trim. Standard equipment includes sumptuous Advanced Comfort seats, featuring broad cushions and cossetting seat backs. The design combines high-density foam at the heart of each seat, a thick, textured foam on the surface and a carefully selected blend of soft fabric and leather-effect materials to ensure optimum comfort on any journey.

C3 ‘Saint James’ also offers design features that are unique within the C3 range, including an exclusive ‘Saint James’ exterior styling pack with logos and a ‘Saint James’ roof decal, a soft touch dashboard facia and bespoke carpet mats. Other features offered over and above outgoing ‘Shine’ models include a leather-covered steering wheel, reversing camera, dark tinted windows and 16-inch ‘Hellix’ bi-tone diamond cut alloy wheels.

Citroën C3 ‘Saint James’ is joined in the line-up by ‘Sense’, ‘C-Series’ and ‘Shine Plus’ models, with the ‘Shine’ trim level no longer available.

Pricing for the revised Citroën C3 range starts from just £14,180 MRRP OTR.

