Citroën has completed its core range of 100% electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) models with all models now available to order. The full range, New Citroën ë-Berlingo Van, mid-size ë-Dispatch and large, new ë-Relay Electric van ranges are all available to order now as part of Citroën’s electrification strategy focused on providing an electrified variant of each of its vans by the end of 2021, and each car by 2025.

The first e-LCV model to launch from the brand was Citroën ë-Dispatch Electric, launched back in 2020, followed by new ë-Relay Electric that arrived in UK showrooms in August. Both models will be joined by new Citroën ë-Berlingo Van Electric that opened for order at the end of August, completing the electric line up.

With a broad range of battery sizes, as well as vehicle lengths and body styles, Citroën’s ë-LCV line up provides fleet and business operators looking to go green with a wealth of options. Drivers are also able to make financial savings switching over to an e-LCV, as each of the three models are exempt from current ultra-low emission and congestion charge payments.

Alongside the Citroën ë-LCV range, an electric quadricycle, the new Ami Cargo Electric will also become available in 2022, as a ‘last mile’ delivery solution in urban areas with a payload of up to 140kg and a maximum load capacity of 400 litres. The model is 2.41m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m tall, and has a tight turning circle of just 7.20m, ideal for city driving, manoeuvres and parking. New Ami Cargo Electric features a 5.5kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack, connected to a 6kW electric motor for 100% emissions-free driving. The vehicle can be fully charged in just three hours and is capable of up to 46 miles of range.

The mid-size Citroën ë-Dispatch Electric is available with either a 50kWh or 75kWh battery, offering up to 205 miles (WLTP) of range from a single charge. Available in a choice of two trim levels (‘Enterprise Pro’ and ‘Driver Pro’) and three lengths (‘XS’, ‘M’ and ‘XL’), the van provides drivers with a maximum load volume of 6.6m3, thanks to the Moduwork® front passenger seat that allows longer items to be carried, and a payload of up to 1,002kg. ë-Dispatch Electric supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% re-charge taking just 30 minutes on 50kWh versions and 45 minutes on 75kWh models.

Citroën ë-Dispatch Electric has already received high praise from industry experts, with accolades including ‘Van of the Year’ and ‘Green Award’ prizes at the Company Van Today Awards 2021, and the Van Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards 2021’s ‘Van of the Year’.

New Citroën ë-Relay Electric is the largest van in the ë-LCV line up, available exclusively in ‘Enterprise’ trim with Panel Van, Window Van or Chassis Cab configurations. Panel Van versions are available in L2 (5,413mm), L3 (5,998mm) and L4 (6,363mm) lengths, while the Window Van is offered exclusively in L4 form. Chassis Cabs are available in the popular L3 length. With up to 15m3 of load volume and 1,150kg of payload, new ë-Relay Electric offers outstanding practicality and versatility.

Drivers have the choice of either a 37kWh battery connected to a 120hp (90kW) electric motor available exclusively in the L2 Panel Van, or a 70kWh battery unit connected to the same 120hp (90kW) motor for all other body types. The 37kWh battery provides a WLTP certified range of up to 73 miles in the L2 Panel Van, while the 70kWh battery increases range up to 139 miles under WLTP testing for L3 and L4 variants.

The final model to join the core Citroën e-LCV range is the compact, new ë-Berlingo Van Electric. Built with a 50kWh battery and a 100kw (136hp) electric motor, new ë-Berlingo Van has a range of up to 171 miles (WLTP), and supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

New ë-Berlingo Electric is available in either ‘Enterprise Pro’ or ‘Driver Pro’ trim. Available in two lengths: ‘M’, measuring 4.40m long, and ‘XL’, measuring 4.75m long, or as a Crew Van, offering seating for up to five, based on the XL version. New ë-Berlingo Van is 1.84m tall, and as the driver can fold the passenger seat in the EXTENSO® cabin, maximum load length in new ë-Berlingo Van Electric extends up to 3.09m in the M version and 3.44m in the XL version. Load capacity of up to 4.4m3 also offers drivers plenty of space, and a maximum payload of up to 800kg means new ë-Berlingo Van Electric meets the needs of many fleets and SME users.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to see our complete electric LCV line up now available to order in the UK. At Citroën we believe in democratising electric vehicle ownership and by offering a full range of commercial vehicles in a variety of sizes we are delivering on that promise with maximum choice for the consumer. A number of UK businesses have already made the switch to a Citroën electric LCV and are enjoying the whole life cost savings, we anticipate with this full and complete range that the demand will grow further.”

New customers can benefit from savings through the government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant (PiVG). Basic prices for new Citroën ë-Berlingo Van Electric start from £24,910, ë-Dispatch Electric at £28,250 and £49,335 for New ë-Relay Electric, including PiVG deductions.

