Classic Trade looks to transform classic car sales by providing dealers a flexible, transparent and straightforward alternative to auctions



A closed network of approved dealers and a third-party reviews system allows for total trust and transparency



Dealers can quickly fulfil demand, and consumers can choose from hundreds of cars while dealing with their local, trusted showroom



Classic Trade has no buyer fees, no listing fees and no subscription charges – just a small seller fee upon the sale of a vehicle

Classictrade.co.uk has launched as an all-new innovative sales platform for classic car dealers, allowing them to buy and sell to each other without the cost, risk or logistical complications associated with physical auctions. Consumers will be able to maintain a relationship with their trusted local showroom, while essentially having the choice of stock from any dealer signed up to use the service.

The platform has been designed from the ground-up by a team of experts in the world of vehicle remarketing. Cars can be listed easily by utilising a dealer’s existing imagery and vehicle description, and – unlike physical auctions – cars remain in the showroom and on sale to walk-in consumers.

Classic Trade simplifies the vehicle remarketing process by connecting dealers to a shared trade-only virtual showroom with hundreds of cars in stock, all available and ready to be delivered. With the industry’s lowest transactional fees, dealers can quickly fulfil demand, and consumers can now be shown a huge selection of available vehicles, based all over the country, by their trusted local classic car showroom.

Dealers signing up to the platform must meet a number of criteria, while third-party reviews and ratings will be visible to all that use the site, developing trust and transparency among the users.

Classic Trade is the brainchild of Robert Wittridge, an experienced vehicle remarketing expert who has previously held senior roles in the automotive auction industry.

Robert Wittridge, Classic Trade Managing Director, said: With few options available outside of the exhaustive physical auction route, dealers tend to trade within their own limited networks, at Classic Trade we have taken that concept online giving dealers greater flexibility and control of their stock. Dealers can remain fluid when cashflow is needed, source-specific cars as required, rotate their stock easily, and have absolute confidence in our process.”