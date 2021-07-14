Sutton upgrades almost double stock Mustang’s power to 850hp

Sutton creates UK more powerful rival to Shelby GT500 in right-hand drive

Enhanced dynamics, distinctive exterior styling and unique interior set CS850GT apart

New high-performance Mustang priced at £115,000 on-the-road



London, 23 June 2021 – High-performance and luxury car specialist Clive Sutton has launched its CS850GT Mustang – a comprehensive reworking of Ford’s latest 5.0-litre V8 muscle car. Sutton created the new car in response to customer feedback who were frustrated that Ford did not manufacture a right-hand drive Shelby GT500 for the UK market.

In the Sutton CS850GT, output has been boosted to 847hp (859PS) – making it the UK’s most powerful new Mustang – almost double the 454hp (460PS) of the stock Ford Mustang. The new CS850GT boasts a custom-tuned Whipple Supercharger, intercooler and a Quad Active XFORCE exhaust that together deliver 665lb-ft (902Nm) of torque, alongside the significant power boost. With absolute driver engagement in mind, the new levels of performance are accessed by a short-shifting six-speed manual transmission.

To handle the power and deliver a rewarding driving experience, the new muscle car’s suspension and chassis have been significantly upgraded with UK and European roads in mind. Upgraded front and rear anti-roll bars, enhanced bracing and new subframe components combine with custom Vossen 20-inch wheels, uprated DBA brakes and Hawk pads to deliver new levels of dynamics to the Mustang.

Visually the new Sutton offering also raises the game. A completely reworked front end brings UK buyers a GT500-style appearance complemented by a new bumper lip, carbon fibre side rockers, and a carbon fibre rear valance that houses the quad exhausts. New colour-adjustable tri-bar headlights, plus LED side and rear lights complete the new look while enhancing visibility.

Clive Sutton, said, “Our customers demand the highest level of performance, handing and quality and I’m confident that the new CS850GT will exceed their expectations in every area. Our bespoke Mustang creation tops even the most powerful stock offering in the US, including the Shelby GT500, guaranteeing owners exclusivity and unparalleled Mustang enjoyment.”

Inside, the attention to detail continues with a Sutton red billet starter button housed within a new carbon fibre dash, which sits behind the square-bottom Sutton performance steering wheel. Owners can customise the interior fittings and colours with options that tastefully combine Alcantara and leather, accented by contrast stitching.

The new CS850GT is priced from £115,000 on-the road with a number of additional options available to personalise the car further and enhance its performance. For example, track-focused owners may opt for the Sutton carbon track spoiler while those owners seeking the most distinctive style may opt to customise the interior colours to further individualise the car.

Clive Sutton has been one of the largest importers of Ford Mustangs and Shelby Mustangs for more than 15 years. Since 2016, Sutton Bespoke has operated a specialist Mustang division with CS700 and CS800 versions of the iconic muscle car preceding today’s CS850GT. Customers can build their dream Mustang using Clive Sutton’s own configurator at suttonmustang.com.