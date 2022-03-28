[Co-op Insurance’s new pet insurance is now available to purchase at Quotezone.co.uk.

To help make adoption more affordable, Co-op Insurance includes an introductory discount on policies for those insuring a pet from a recognised animal charity or rescue centre – 7.5% for Co-op members and 2.5% for non-Co-op members.

Over the past year, recurring lockdowns and the subsequent change in lifestyle, has seen a surge in pet ownership, with 3.2 million* UK households acquiring a pet.

Although YouGov** research shows that 91 per cent of Brits looking for a pet would consider adopting from a rescue centre, 29 per cent are deterred as they believe they would be expensive to insure and care for.

Carl Sharples, Head of Sales and Marketing at Co-op Insurance, said: “Deciding to adopt a pet from a rescue centre is so rewarding. Since the pandemic, we’ve all seen how important rescue homes can be for animals, so we want to do what we can to make it easier for an animal to find a loving home.’’

People’s lifestyles have changed dramatically throughout the course of the pandemic and are still changing, so it’s important that potential pet owners take their time and do their homework on this important decision – each breed has a very different set of requirements and characteristics which need to fit well with the household.

YouGov figures also reveal that 12 percent of consumers regret their pets and would consider leaving an unwanted pet at a rescue centre, with 160,000 of these already having been given up***. Not only that, but rescue centres are bracing themselves for another 77 percent of ‘pandemic pups’ to be given up this year.

The RSPCA shared data with Quotezone.co.uk which shows that the number of French bulldogs being abandoned or relinquished is up a staggering 1,567%.

Greg Wilson, Founder of pet insurance comparison website Quotezone.co.uk, comments: “This is the first time we’ve featured Co-op Insurance pet insurance and we’re proud of its support for rescue animals and value for our customers.

“With the cost of living reaching a ten year high and rising, it’s never been more important to have a quality pet insurance product to safeguard finances and make sure that animals get the best care.

“This product from Co-op Insurance, aims to support those who choose to rescue their animals with discounted premiums, which hopefully entices more owners to consider adoption.”

There are lots of rescue charities, like the RSPCA, who take in all sorts of animals including purebreds, as well as rescue organisations that specialise in specific breeds, so there is plenty of choice available.

Co-op Insurance’s new pet insurance provides cover for pets over 8 weeks old, as well as access to unlimited video consultations with fully qualified veterinary surgeons 24/7, 365 days a year as standard, as well as dental and farewell cover (subject to terms and conditions).

Quotezone.co.uk is one of the leading insurance comparison websites in the UK, helping over 3 million users find a more competitive deal on their insurance – including specialist pet insurance products such as puppy insurance, older dog insurance, kitten insurance and cat insurance.

The new pet insurance product will be delivered with partner, Markerstudy Broking, a division of the Markerstudy Group, which will provide end-to-end administration for the Co-op Insurance pet brand.