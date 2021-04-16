Tyneside-based Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd (CMS) has appointed Scott Graham to lead its new North West engineering hub.

As technical manager, he will organise the eight-strong team of engineers and ensuring all regulatory and legislative requirements are met in the delivery of its business-critical services.

The role was created as part of a reorganisation of CMS’ engineering teams to enable it to deliver a more focused and responsive approach to its clients in the North West, which includes Four Seasons Health Care and Travelodge.

Prior to joining the facilities maintenance company, which is headquartered in Gateshead, Scott was employed by South Tyneside Homes for more than 14 years.

The 33-year-old joined the not-for-profit organisation, which manages South Tyneside Council’s 18,000 council homes and estates, as an apprentice gas engineer, later rising to become its Gas Repairs Manager.

CMS installs, maintains, and repairs commercial systems throughout the UK, including heating, hot water, electricals, and refrigeration.

Nic Smith, co-founder and managing director of CMS, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Scott on board. He’s highly experienced both as an engineer and a manager, so has exactly the right skillset to ensure we deliver an exceptional service in the hugely important North West region.

“In recognition of this, we have reorganised the engineering hub to create this position and to make CMS more focused and responsive in an area comprising the city regions of Manchester and Liverpool and the county of Lancashire.

“It’s part of our growth strategy not only to further improve our service to existing North West clients but to create the scope and capacity to attract new work.

“Since January we have created more than 20 jobs across the UK, ranging from senior managerial positions, to administrators, engineers and apprentices – and we expect to recruit more throughout the rest of the year as demand for our services continues.”

Scott, from South Shields, said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining CMS and this role presents a fresh challenge and an opportunity to further develop my career.

“I’m confident that my organisational skills will make the new North West hub a real success and drive CMS’ growth in that region.”