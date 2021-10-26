A SHEFFIELD-based company has beaten off stiff competition to scoop top honours at both the North East and London Energy Efficiency awards.

J & J Crump & Son Ltd picked up the top awards for ‘Best Large-Scale Project’ in the North East for Warm Up Redcar & Cleveland and ‘Best Large-Scale Project’ in the Capital for the Cosy Homes Barking & Dagenham scheme.

The awards recognises exceptional work in delivering large-scale energy efficiency projects while maintaining excellent customer service and high standards of quality workmanship throughout the project. The prestigious accolade of ‘best large-scale project’ recognises successful large-scale energy saving projects where at least a quarter of a million pound has been spent on improving homes.

The projects, which are run in partnership with local authorities aim to help householders access a range of free energy efficiency measures such as cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, boiler replacements and first-time central heating systems that will make their homes warmer and cheaper to heat.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our projects have been recognised at the best of the best in the face of stiff competition” said MD, Steve Crump. “It’s testament to the great team that we have in place that are always willing to go that extra mile.

“Our scheme in London has seen almost 1,000 energy saving measures installed in over 730 homes so far, helping contribute to a carbon footprint reduction of around 10,500 tonnes and residents access savings equal to £3.5million on their bills during their lifetime.

“And in Redcar & Cleveland, we delivered a boiler-replacement scheme throughout lockdown, helping hundreds of families that were facing reduced household income due to the pandemic, to be able to heat their homes whilst also reducing their fuel bills.”

Councillor Dominic Twomey, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, Performance & Core Services, said: “It’s great that our scheme has been recognised on a regional level and crowned the capital’s energy efficiency champion, but the success of the scheme speaks for itself.

“Last year, we declared a climate emergency, to show that while we have a long way to go, we are committed to being as green as possible to create a better, safer future for children and future generations.

“We know that tackling climate change is something we can’t fix overnight, but modernising homes and using newer, greener technology is just one of the ways we can help reduce our carbon footprint – while also helping residents slash their energy bills.”