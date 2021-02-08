Comvex Group Fully Charging into 2021

North East based Comvex Group have officially unveiled an exciting and innovative new partnership with Reesink Agriculture. The new partnership will see Comvex Compact Tractors, which is part of the Comvex Group hold exclusive distribution rights across the North East, Yorkshire and Scottish Borders to supply a portfolio of robust and flexible Farmtrac tractors including the all new FT25G electric tractor.

The innovative electric tractor from leading global tractor producer, Farmtrac was launched at Lamma in 2020 by Reesink Agriculture, Farmtrac’s UK distributor. The zero emissions 4×4 electric tractor, which featured on BBC Countryfile is the first of its kind in the country and is a significant development in agricultural engineering.

Capturing the market demand for a faster pace of decarbonisation for industries, transport and homes, the tractor will support the carbon footprint reduction across a range of sectors, alongside capturing the demand to address environmental concerns in agriculture.

Darren Ord Jnr, Managing Director of the Comvex Group, a family run business with over 35 years’ experience in the industry said:

“We are delighted to have further diversified our stock portfolio and secured the exclusive distribution rights for Farmtrac products with Reesink Agriculture, in particular the FT25G electric tractor. The all-electric tractor delivers impressive performance, great value and no emissions.

This innovative piece of kit is very versatile to a range of uses and is ideal for those who own or manage a sizeable acreage of ground for example an equestrian centre, an orchard, a golf course, stately home, country house, industrial grounds, garden centre or nursery, sports pavilion, or even a large garden.”

The Farmtrac FT25G is an altogether compact and quieter machine with minimal noise, featuring lithium-ion battery technology and all-wheel drive transmission, charged from a domestic socket it can work between 5-7 hours on a full charge.

The new electric tractor complements the competitive new Farmtrac compact tractor range now available at the Comvex showroom including a range of diesel models, all with a five year warranty as standard.

The Comvex Group have also made substantial investment in a new compact tractor and small plant repair specialist workshop in the region. The fully equipped workshop will undertake repairs and servicing on all makes and models of compact tractors and small plant machinery.

Further details: www.machinerydealer.co.uk