A North East construction firm has become a premium partner to a local Championship football club.

Teesside-based WOODSmith Construction Group is supporting Middlesbrough Football Club (MFC) by becoming an official premium partner, in a deal which will see the firm involved with matchday branding, hospitality and advertising.

The firm, which is part of The SDDE Smith Group, provides end-to-end delivery of construction projects, specialising in residential, commercial and public sector developments.

With over 30 years of combined experience in building, construction and facilities management, the firm is looking to raise its profile in the region by partnering with local organisations.

Managing director of WOODSmith Construction Group Gary Wood said: “We are delighted to be named as a premium partner to Middlesborough Football Club.

“After having been involved in football across Teesside and the North East for so long it’s a very proud moment for us to be partnering and working with the club.”

Gary and business partner Dale Smith, CEO of The SDDE Smith Group, launched WOODSmith in March 2021 having been friends since their childhood. The firm has already won a number of key contracts, including with British Steel at its Skinningrove site in North Yorkshire.

Gary continued: “Dale and I both played for ‘Boro Academy for many years. We remember our time there very fondly and were keen to support them.

“We’re passionate about the region, we’re passionate about Middlesbrough Football Club and we hope this is beginning of a strong and lasting partnership.”

MFC head of partnerships Liam McGuinness said: “We’re excited to have further strengthened our relationship with The SDDE Smith Group by welcoming WOODSmith Construction Group as premium partners for the new season.

“We’re delighted to support and play a part in the growth one of our Teesside-based partners and develop their brand portfolio on a national scale.

“Our premium partnership with WOODSmith Construction is the latest step in what is already a very strong working relationship with the group and we thank them for their continued support.”

For more information on WOODSmith Construction Group, visit www.woodsmithgroup.com/