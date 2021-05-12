Construction work is set to reach the halfway mark at a new housing development in Westerhope in the coming months.

Nearly 50 per cent of the homes at Bellway’s Callerton Rise have now been built and over a third are now occupied since work began on site in 2019.

Bellway is building a total of 170 homes at the development, which is located off Stamfordham Road, close to Westerhope Golf Course.

Callerton Rise is part of the wider Callerton Park development, a collection of new neighbourhoods which will eventually deliver around 3,000 homes on the western edge of Newcastle.

Bellway’s development includes a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale as well as 50 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

As part of the planning agreement for the new homes at Callerton Rise, Bellway is providing funding of more than £6.7million to improve local infrastructure and services.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales at Bellway North East, said: “Callerton Rise is shaping into an attractive new neighbourhood, with over a third of the homes now occupied. The development has attracted a range of buyers, with particular interest coming from young couples purchasing their first homes and downsizers relocating from the surrounding areas.

“Most of the demand is coming from local buyers keen to stay in this part of Newcastle. The site is in an enviable semi-rural location just five miles from the city centre.

“As well as being close to the city, residents will also benefit from having a selection of shops just a mile away in Westerhope itself. The area’s good transport links have also been one of the main reasons why people have decided to buy here. The site is just a short drive from both the A1 and A69, making it ideal for commuting to various locations to the north, south and west.”

A selection of two, three, and four-bedroom properties are currently available at Callerton Rise, with prices starting from £279,995.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 448 7434.