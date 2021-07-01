Carzam launching used car buying service on its innovative platform

Customers can value used cars, agree to sell and have them collected from home

Consumers looking to cash in on rapidly rising used car prices will be able to offer their vehicles for sale directly to innovative online retailer Carzam.

The online used car specialist dealer, which sells cars directly to customers on its website and delivers them to their home, will be launching a car buying service in the coming weeks.

Customers will be able to log on to the Carzam website and get an instant valuation for their car, regardless of whether they are buying another vehicle from Carzam or not.

Sellers will be able to have their cars collected from their homes on a chosen day or, if they want, drive it to selected Carzam locations and hand it over.

Carzam CEO, Kirk O’Callaghan, said: “Used car prices have been rising at a steady rate since the third lockdown and for many car owners now is a great time to sell their car.

“The Carzam car buying service will offer consumers a quick and easy to use service which will value their car, get it collected and, importantly, get the customer paid in rapid time.

“This is just a further step in the journey for Carzam. We were already accepting part exchanges from our thousands of happy used car buyers so thought it only made sense to extend the service to buy more used cars and make the process as friction free as our retail offering.”

The new launch comes just weeks after Carzam revealed ‘Chat and Buy’, which allows customers to reserve a car they were looking at on the platform for £49 to take it off sale while they gather more information from the Carzam team.

Carzam offers a huge choice of approved used cars, prepared through its central hub at Peterborough, Cambs.

It is hosted at www.carzam.co.uk and offers home delivery, often in under 24 hours. Cars can also be collected at two centres, one in London and another in Corby, with a new collection point planned for the very near future.