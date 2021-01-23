A County Durham architectural finishes distributor is looking to support North East businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by offering a free refurbishment worth over £5,000.

Architextural, part of Barnard Castle-based William Smith Group 1832, is a stockist and trade supplier of all architectural and building-related films.

To give a boost to any firms that may have suffered over the course of the past 12 months – the hospitality sector in particular – Architextural is running its #YourFinishingTouch prize draw for one business to win a free design consultation and makeover using self-adhesive films. Members of the public are invited to nominate a company they feel would be a worthy winner, or businesses can enter themselves.

Architextural Marketing Executive Jack Carr said: “As a proud North East business, we really wanted to give something back to our local community.

“The result of the pandemic has unquestionably left a dark cloud over the hospitality sector, bringing many closures to boot. However, with the vaccine being rolled out, normality is not too far in the future, so hopefully this project can help kickstart a positive start to 2021.

“With hospitality businesses forced to close for the time being, it’s the perfect opportunity for owners to give their premises a fresh new look ahead of reopening, free of charge!

“They can use the enforced downtime to refurb easily and economically; we’ve seen a number of instances where businesses take the chance to transform interior styling while it is quiet, and our range of architectural films means this can be done with a minimum of fuss.”

Architextural is a leading distributor of the key architectural finishes brand 3M DI-NOC, stocking the largest range of the 3M material in the UK.

Jack added: “The beauty of architectural finishes is that anything really is possible with these products. The conformable films are suitable for a range of different environments and applications, and not only that but they can also be applied on top of existing substrates! Traditional rip out and replace projects cost an average of seven times more than wrapping using vinyl. Wrap it, don’t rip it. It’s a simple message.

“We’ll be offering the winner the choice of any of our 3M DI-NOC products, which will give them a wide variety of realistic textures and patterns to choose from to upgrade their interiors, from concrete and metal to wood and leather and many more. Whatever the design requirement, we can match it.”

To bring the makeover to life, Architextural will be working with Harry Guy, Director of Redcar-based Sign Art.

He said: “We have been involved with some fantastic projects with Architextural previously and have a brilliant working relationship with them. It’s always great to work with a like-minded team, and the creativity and vision that Architextural have is second to none.

“During these difficult times it’s so easy for business owners to feel lost and like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. We feel an immense sense of pride to be working with Architextural to give a local business a helping hand and glimmer of hope.”

The firm is also working with Darlington-based Instagram influencer Dan Lovatt, owner of the Instagram page @lookweboughtahouse, to highlight the versatility of architectural films in revamping interiors.

The makeover prize draw launches on January 22nd, and full details can be found on Architextural’s website (www.architextural.co.uk/your-finishing-touch/) or on Instagram at @_architextural.

To learn more about Architextural, visit: www.architextural.co.uk.