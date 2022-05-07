CUPRA has announced finance options for new CUPRA Born alongside model pricing updates and the arrival of e-Boost derivatives

Milton Keynes, 1st April 2022 – CUPRA UK has launched new finance options for the brand’s first all-electric hatchback, CUPRA Born, alongside the opening of the order books for the highly-anticipated e-Boost derivatives.

Prices are now available for both the 58kWh 204PS and 230PS battery CUPRA Born, starting, respectively, at £34,715 OTR and £37,445 OTR, whilst the 77kWh 230PS e-Boost starts at £40,215 OTR.

With several finance options available to them, customers can acquire the new CUPRA Born through a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) offered by CUPRA, in conjunction with Volkswagen Financial Services UK. Over a 48-month period, drivers will pay as little as £399 per month until the end of their agreement.

Solutions Personal Contract Plan** representative example for CUPRA Born V2 58 kWh 204PS subject to a 10,000 mile agreement Duration 4 years / 48 months Optional Extras £565.00 (metallic paint) Retail cash price (inclusive of optional extras) £37,200.00 47 monthly payments of £399.00 CUPRA deposit contribution £0.00 Customer deposit £7,338.27 Total deposit (including deposit contribution) £7,338.27 Optional final payment £1,6613.1 Option to purchase fee** (Payable at the end of your agreement) £10.00 Total amount payable by customer £42,714.37 Total amount of credit £29,861.73 Representative APR 6.00% APR Rate of interest 6.03% fixed p.a

Following the announcement of the latest pricing and finance options, CUPRA Born is now available with three combinations of power output and battery capacity: 58kWh 204PS, 58kWh 230PS e-Boost, and 77kWh 230PS e-Boost.

CUPRA Born 58kWh 204PS (150kW) pricing

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) BiK (2021/22) Price (OTR RRP) V1 0 1% £34,715 V2 0 1% £36,635 V3 0 1% £38,390

Customers can choose their CUPRA Born 58kWh 204PS in one of three highly specified trim levels: V1, V2 and V3. The 58kWh 204PS derivative offers an estimated emission-free range of 264.1-222.5 miles (WLTP), and accelerates 0-62mph in just 7.3 seconds courtesy of a maximum 310Nm of instantaneous torque.

For this 58kWh battery, charging from 0-100% takes 6 hours 15 minutes using an 11kW AC wall charger, or it can also be recharged from 5-80% using a 120kW DC rapid charger in just 35 minutes.

CUPRA Born 58kWh 230PS e-Boost (170kW) pricing

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) BiK (2021/22) Price (OTR RRP) V2 0 1% £37,445 V3 0 1% £39,195

The 58kWh 230PS e-Boost (170kW) CUPRA Born is available in either V2 or V3 trim levels. The 58kWh 230PS e-Boost (170kW) derivative offers an estimated range of 261.0-224.9 miles (WLTP), and accelerates 0-62mph in a rapid 6.6 seconds, courtesy of the maximum 310Nm of instantaneous torque.

The 58kWh 230PS e-Boost derivative offers the same exceptional charging times as its 204PS counterpart.

CUPRA Born 77kWh 230PS e-Boost (170kW) pricing

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) BiK (2021/22) Price (OTR RRP) V2 0 1% £40,215 V3 0 1% £41,975

At the top of the range arrives the CUPRA Born 77kWh 230PS (170kW) e-Boost, again available in either V2 or V3 trim levels. This high-performing battery configuration offers an impressive 340.5-305.7-mile emission-free estimated range, with a 0-62mph acceleration time of 7.0 seconds through its instant torque of 310Nm.

With the additional battery capacity offered by the 77kWh 230PS e-Boost, this derivative takes 7 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0-100% using the standard 11kW AC wall charger. However, by using the 135kW DC alternative, the battery will charge from 5-80% in just 36 minutes.

Driven by technology

CUPRA Born’s range of technology is designed to enhance the safety and comfort of the driver and passengers. Features include full LED exterior lighting, a 12-inch infotainment system, 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, augmented reality head-up display (V2 and V3 trim), Dynamic Chassis Control, and dynamic road sign display.

CUPRA Born is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle and has already seen significant success in the UK, including winning the coveted Best Small Electric Car at the What Car? Awards 2022. Born was recognised for its impressive handling characteristics, high quality interior and dynamic powertrain.

