award-winning Duster. Rugged and no-nonsense Duster SUV available from as little as £139 under Dacia Dimensions PCP scheme.

Deposit contribution of £250 across Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway.

The “New for Old” Scheme offers customers up to £1,000 to swap their old vehicle for a brand new Dacia.

Offers available from now until 31st March 2020.

As part of Dacia’s new finance offers for 2020, the entire Duster model range now comes with a £750 deposit contribution on vehicles ordered between now and 31st March 2020.

The award-winning Duster is available from £139 per month under the new finance offer. In SE Twenty TCe 130 trim, the tough and robust SUV is available for £184 per month under the Dacia Dimension PCP plan over four years with an interest rate of 6.9 per cent APR representative and deposit of £1,807. The SE Twenty vehicle includes 17-inch ‘Diamond-cut’ alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen with MediaNav satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ as well as a multi view camera and Blind Spot Warning.

Representing the most affordable option across Dacia’s range is the Sandero hatchback, which customers can order for just £99 per month on the same four-year Dacia Dimension PCP scheme with interest rate of 6.9 per cent APR representative with a £250 deposit contribution and £799 deposit. The popular Comfort SCe 75 version is available at £129 per month and gets 15-inch wheel trims, touchscreen MediaNav satellite navigation system, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Dacia’s affordable small crossover, the Sandero Stepway, also comes with the £250 contribution to help bring costs down further. The popular Comfort TCe 90 model on the Dacia Dimension PCP offer with 6.9 per cent APR representative, is priced at £169 per month with customer deposit of £514 and comes with rear parking sensors, electric windows and cruise control as standard for enhanced driver convenience.

Finally, the Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway deliver the practical appeal of a family estate car and incredibly low costs and start for £119 and £189 per month respectively. Customers can purchase the Logan MCV Comfort TCe 90 models on the 6.9 per cent APR representative four-year Dacia Dimension PCP plan for £174 or opt for the Logan MCV Stepway in the same trim and finance deal for just £189 per month.

Customers who currently own a car over six years old can take advantage of the “New for Old” scheme and save up to £1,000 off a new Dacia Duster and £500 if purchasing a Sandero Hatch, Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway.*

*The “New for Old” Scheme cannot be used in conjunction with other national offers.