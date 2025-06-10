Dan Pounds the Streets for Stroke Association

Consett Lad Dan Gears Up for First Great North Run in Support of Stroke Association

A dedicated community voice from the North East is lacing up his running shoes for a cause close to his heart. Dan Milburn, Lead Officer at Healthwatch Newcastle, will be taking part in his very first Great North Run this September — all in aid of the Stroke Association.

From Consett, Dan is well known for championing the views of local people on health and social care issues across Newcastle. But this year, he’s taking on a new kind of challenge: running the iconic 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.

“I’ve always loved running, and doing the Great North Run has been a personal goal of mine for a long time,” says Dan. “It’s such a big event for anyone living in the North East, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Dan’s motivation goes beyond the finish line. He’s running in memory of two people very close to him — his grandfather and his best friend’s dad — both of whom were affected by stroke. “This run is for them,” he says. “They’ll be in my thoughts throughout the training and on the day itself.”

Dan works for Healthwatch Newcastle, part of a network of independent Healthwatch’s that listen to people’s experiences of health and social care services and use that feedback to help improve support in their communities. His work involves engaging with residents, gathering their views, and making sure decision-makers understand what matters most to local people.

He’s also receiving strong backing from his colleagues. “The support from work has been incredible,” he says. “They’re all cheering me on and that really keeps me going.”

Yvonne Probert, Director at Tell Us North CIC, the organisation that delivers Healthwatch Newcastle, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Dan — not just for taking on the Great North Run, but for doing it in support of such an important cause. Dan is a real advocate for people in our communities, and it’s inspiring to see him bring that same energy and compassion to his personal challenges. We’ll all be cheering him on every step of the way.”

Dan’s training is well underway, he’s enjoying the challenge of getting into half-marathon shape and enjoying the process. “It’s tough, but it’s keeping me physically and mentally healthy — which is something we talk about all the time at Healthwatch. Now I’m putting it into practice myself.”