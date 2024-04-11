Danu Studios Nomination Spotlights Excellence in Skincare

Danu Studios is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as a finalist for two prestigious industry awards, solidifying its position as a leader in the beauty sector. The nominations reflect the continued excellence and growing reputation of Danu Studios in the UK. Led by owner Lucy Adair, a beauty industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, and studio manager Kerri Stephenson, a skilled manager with an impressive background in leading businesses, Danu Studios has become synonymous with quality and innovation.

Located in Hoults Yard, Newcastle, Danu Studios is a boutique skincare clinic renowned for its bespoke and tailored facials and personalised skincare regimes. Under the guidance of Lucy and Kerri, Danu Studios has experienced remarkable growth and success. By prioritising hiring fully qualified staff, investing in state-of-the-art equipment, and consistently delivering an exceptional client experience, Danu Studios has positioned itself as one of the top salons in the region. Danu Studios has been recognised through multiple award nominations as a testament to their commitment to continuous improvement.

The first nomination is for the esteemed ‘Skin Specialist of the Year 2024’ award from the British Hair and Beauty Awards. Having previously won this prestigious title in 2023, Danu Studios has proven its expertise and proficiency in providing top-notch skin treatments. Clients consistently witness remarkable results from the customised programs designed by the skilled therapists at Danu Studios. Kerri’s expert management has undoubtedly contributed to this continued success.

Danu Studios has also been selected as a finalist for ‘Best Team of the Year’ by The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards. This nomination acknowledges the exceptional efforts of the entire team in delivering a world-class client experience. Under the thoughtful leadership of Kerri and fuelled by Lucy’s unwavering passion, the team operates seamlessly to exceed client expectations.

In addition to these remarkable nominations, Danu Studios eagerly anticipates the results for the ‘Salon of the Year’ category. With previous award wins showcasing their excellence, this nomination further emphasises the exceptional standards achieved at Danu Studios.

These nominations stand as a testament to the ongoing dedication, innovation, and unwavering pursuit of quality demonstrated by Lucy, Kerri, and the entire team at Danu Studios. With a proven track record of success, Danu Studios will undoubtedly continue to shine on award platforms and bring home accolades for years to come.

To learn more about Danu Studios and its exceptional skincare services, please visit its official website at www.danustudios.uk or contact info@danustudios.uk for booking and price.