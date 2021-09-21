HR2day has launched an online business survey to take a snapshot of where businesses are as furlough draws to a close.

The survey, which is open until 30 September, asks business leaders about the amount of furlough in their companies, any redundancies and flexible working policies that are in place 18 months after the first lockdown. All answers to the survey are anonymous.

Nicky Jolley, managing director of HR2day, hopes that by taking a snapshot of where businesses are now, she will be able to support them with their needs in the future.

Nicky said: “I think a lot of people expected furlough to be extended again, as it has been in the past, however this time I think it’s safe to say that this is the end.

“This means that businesses could find people, who have spent 18 months at home, turning up to work on 1 October needing return to work interviews and even retraining. We want to make sure employers are prepared for that and appreciate that no one can just walk back in from an extended period of absence without support.

“The research we’re undertaking is completely anonymous and will help us to create a picture of what’s happening in the region right now. The next few months are going to be tough for businesses that have been using the furlough scheme, so we want to make sure we’re poised to help.

“If you’re a business leader and you have a few moments to spare to answer six questions, I’d encourage you to fill in the survey to support local firms.”

To complete the survey, visit https://tiny.one/hr2day or find the survey on HR2day’s social media channels.