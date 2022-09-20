Seriös Group, the North East-based data analytics and testing consultancy has doubled its first year revenue to achieve a turnover of £1.42m and is already on track to repeat the feat this financial year.

The significant expansion of the debt-free business is also reflected by its current headcount, with staff numbers growing from seven to 38 in the past 12 months.

As Seriös Group continues to attract new clients across multiple sectors, it is creating a further 15 new jobs to meet demand and has already secured larger premises in Newcastle city centre.

Despite launching just, a month before the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, the boutique consultancy has benefitted from a boom in data analytics and testing as businesses recognise the way such insights and services add value.

Its founding directors are all experienced at delivering projects for large blue-chip companies and, as a result, the consultancy counts technology, real estate, and facilities management companies among its corporate clients.

Seriös Group puts its success down to its ability to innovate to deliver quality solutions and services, highlighted by its development of a unique platform capable of processing, analysing and presenting both IoT and enterprise commercial data.

The business has also created additional revenue security, with several clients signing up to its three year support packages.

Lee Rorison, Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s been a tremendous achievement by the whole team to record a turnover of £1.42m in our second financial year, double that of the first.

“There’s no sign of any let up in the demand for our services and, as a result, we are already on track to double our turnover again in 2022/23. This is a debt-free business that has grown without the need for investment, and I’m confident we will continue our amazing growth trajectory.”

Its clients are predominantly UK based, although Seriös Group has undertaken projects on behalf of global corporations in other countries, including the United States.

Paul Davison, Managing Director, added: “Our clients appreciate Seriös Group’s ability to optimise performance – allowing them to make informed decisions on everything from productivity gains and cost savings to reducing their environmental impact and maintaining an effective supply chain.

“The quality of the services and solutions we provide mean that our growth is largely organic, with the majority of new business a direct result of client recommendations.”