Deadly Plants and Dark Histories Come to Life in After-Hours Experience

The Alnwick Garden is inviting visitors to step into a chilling narrative of toxic flora, true crime, and historical intrigue this April, as internationally recognised plants and poison expert Dr Prudence Gibson presents a one-off after-hours experience.

Taking place on Wednesday, 15th April 2026, Just Poison Them is an immersive evening that blends science, storytelling, and sensory experience, offering a deep dive into the darker side of nature and history.

Dr Gibson, Lecturer at the School of Art and Design at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, will explore the lives and crimes of three infamous female poisoners spanning centuries and continents.

These include Catherine Monvoisin, a central figure in 17th-century France’s poison scandals, Christiana Edmunds, the Victorian-era ‘Chocolate Cream Killer,’ and Erin Patterson’s ‘mushroom murders,’ a contemporary Australian case that has drawn international attention.

CEO of The Alnwick Garden, Mark Brassell, said: “We are honoured to host Dr Prudence Gibson to offer visitors a rare opportunity to explore the fascinating and often unsettling relationship between plants and people from one of the world’s leading poison experts.

“Our Poison Garden has always been about education as much as intrigue, and this event enables us to take that one step further, showing a different, darker side to what secrets the Poison Garden holds.”

The evening begins with exclusive Poison Garden-themed gin cocktails on arrival, crafted using spirits infused with plants found within the garden itself. Guests will then take part in a guided after-hours tour of the Poison Garden, encountering some of the world’s most dangerous and fascinating plants.

Guests can then enjoy a question-and-answer session in which Dr Gibson examines the intersection of botany, crime, and culture in a way that is both compelling and unsettling.

The event runs from 6.00pm to 8.30pm, with arrival drinks at 6.00pm, the Poison Garden tour from 6.00pm to 7.00pm, and the lecture and Q&A from 7.00pm to 8.15pm.

Tickets are priced at £20, and spaces are limited. Early booking is advised, and places can be secured here.