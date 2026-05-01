New moves at NE ground engineering experts

RWO’s Neil Jones

North East engineers RWO has strengthened its rapidly growing geoenvironmental and ground engineering operations.

Neil Jones has extended his contract with the company as geoenvironmental services associate director after joining the firm two years ago following a short period of retirement, while the fast-growing business has appointed a new engineer.

With more than 40 years of experience and expertise, Neil Jones, a chartered engineer and geologist, will continue to be responsible for the design and preparation of geotechnical design solutions for clients who include national housebuilders and developers, as well as staff development and training, reviewing reports and ensuring technical compliance.

He will also look after an extensive brief including coordinating major infrastructure projects, business development, operational oversight, technical compliance and managing a team of geoenvironmental engineers.

The company also welcomes Spencer Ollivier (below), who joins the geoenvironmental team as an experienced geotechnical engineer. His key tasks will include geohazard assessments, desk studies, site walk overs, planning, supervising and reporting on ground investigations and the preparation of specifications and reports.

Currently employing a team of six engineers and office staff, the department plans on continuing to recruit more skilled staff in the face of expanding its new business activity and the scope of technical services.

Neil Jones said: “It’s great to be able to extend my time at RWO, where I’m enjoying working so much that I’m staying on longer than initially anticipated. In particular, I’m looking forward to continuing to pass on my knowledge to the team, develop my work integrating our services with civil and structural engineering operations, and delivering more holistic solutions for clients.”

Department head and director Chris Rudd said: “It’s great to have Spencer onboard and extend Neil’s time with us. Both are assets to the business as we move forward and invaluable members of the RWO team.”