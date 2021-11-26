Students are receiving their tenancy deposits back at a quicker rate than ever before, according to a Newcastle-based sales and lettings agent.

The Property Management Team at Walton Robinson have processed more deposit returns so far this year than in any previous years, and are on track for 100% completion by the beginning of December.

Property Management Manager, Gareth Thompson, said: “I am incredibly pleased to see the progress that the team has made with deposit returns this year, especially when you consider the work involved.

“Our focus is on getting customer deposits back to them as quickly as possible, and making the fairest decisions possible in the process.”

Deposits are held until the end of the tenancy and returned subject to a check-out inspection and dependent on any damage caused or cleaning required.

All deposits are registered with a professional deposit scheme and Walton Robinson has also seen far fewer TDS (Tenant Deposit Scheme) disputes this year, with an 80% reduction compared to previous years.

General Manager, Amy Gibson, said: “This year we’ve worked closer than ever with contractors to ensure that checkout maintenance and repairs were completed to the highest standard and invoiced within the timeframes required, which has allowed us to offer a much slicker and prompt deposit return process for our tenants and employees.

“We also offered useful advice and information to tenants in the run up to their tenancy end date, including guidelines and checklists to follow in the last few days to ensure that there was minimal work required once they had vacated, and as a result we definitely noticed an improvement in the conditions we found at the point of checkout.”

Walton Robinson specialise in residential lettings for students, professionals and families in and around the Newcastle area, and those wanting to invest, buy, sell or develop property anywhere in the North East.

The Lettings and Estate Agent provides landlord property management services in Newcastle upon Tyne and surrounding areas, including let only, full property management and facilities management services.

Walton Robinson is a member of ARLA Propertymark which is a client money protection scheme, and also a member of The Property Ombudsman which is a redress scheme.

For more information, or if you would like to discuss renting or investing with us, call 0191 243 1000, or visit: https://www.waltonrobinson.com/