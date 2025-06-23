Diamonds Are Wasim’s Best Friend

After a successful decade running one of the North East’s premier fish and chip restaurants, entrepreneur Wasim Mir is returning to his family roots in the jewellery trade swapping vinegar for vintage cuts.

Wasim has refurbished an old estate agent’s office with the launch of Mir Diamonds bringing a sparkle to the north end of Gosforth High Street with a recipe of heritage, craftsmanship, and a personal touch offering something truly unique.

Wasim is the fifth generation in his family to enter the jewellery business. His father has been a jeweller in Newcastle since 1990, running the well-known Mir Jewellers, and now, in a friendly bit of family competition, Wasim is carving out his own legacy.

“After spending nearly eighty hours a week at the chip shop, I made the decision to return to the family trade” says Wasim. “Jewellery is in my blood. I was practically raised in my dad’s shop.”

His journey began at a young age, spending weekends helping his father before taking on formal roles with prestigious jewellers in Newcastle city centre, including Northern Goldsmiths. Rising from salesperson to watch manager, Wasim was part of a leadership team that helped grow the store’s turnover from £6 million to £10 million.

Mir Diamonds offers a full-service experience, from ring sizing, polishing, rhodium plating, to custom jewellery design, including the use of both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Wasim also specialises in luxury timepieces, sourcing brands such as Rolex, Breitling, and Cartier.

“Many people are put off by the bureaucracy around luxury watches — we cut through that. If you want a timepiece, we’ll help you source it honestly and fairly,” says Wasim.

“I’ve got a full jeweller’s bench in-store and can create or repair jewellery from scratch. Whether it’s silver or platinum, classic or modern, I’ll help customers find something special,” says Wasim.

“My dad built a respected name in the city, and I’m proud to continue that tradition in Gosforth — with my own twist,” says Wasim. “At Mir Diamonds, we blend modern techniques with old-school service. We’re about honesty, quality, and relationships, not just sales.”

He’s joined in-store by his wife Anam, who left a long teaching career to support this next chapter in their family’s story. “She supported me when I took on the fish and chip restaurant, and now again with Mir Diamonds — I couldn’t do it without her.

“I’ve been lucky,” he says. “I’ve had success in food, but jewellery is where I belong. We’re building something our kids can one day be proud of, just as I’m proud of what my dad started.”

Mir Diamonds is now open at 201 High Street, Gosforth (NE3 1HQ). The shop is easily accessible by metro, bus (with two stops outside), or car, with parking available nearby.

Photo Wasim and Anam

