A discount scheme is now available at a new housing development in Westerhope to help Newcastle home-hunters who otherwise couldn’t afford to buy their own home.

Eight discount market value homes are being built at Ashberry Homes’ Church View, off Stamfordham Road, and will be offered to qualifying buyers for up to 70 per cent of their value as part of the affordable housing provision at the development agreed with Newcastle City Council.

The properties available through the scheme are two-bedroom Oxalis semi-detached houses, which include a living/dining room, a separate kitchen, and two double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room.

To be eligible for the scheme, buyers must not be able to afford the property at its open market value price. They must also either have been living in Newcastle upon Tyne on a permanent basis for at least 12 months, or have permanent employment in the North East region – or there is an essential need that they live close to another person who has lived permanently in Newcastle upon Tyne for at least 10 years, due to caring responsibilities or age.

Buyers must also demonstrate that they are able to proceed with the purchase within a reasonable amount of time, including having a mortgage offer. If the discounted plots are sold in the future, their price is restricted to up to 70 per cent of their open market value.

Ashberry Homes is building a total of 184 new two, three and four-bedroom homes at Church View. The first homes were released for sale at the development last month (October).

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes Durham, said: “There is a select number of homes available at a discounted rate at Church View, to help those who might otherwise be unable to afford their own home to step on the property ladder. We are also constructing 22 two and three-bedroom houses for affordable rent alongside the homes for private sale.

“These homes are part of an attractive new development on the edge of open countryside, yet there’s a range of local facilities conveniently close at hand and it’s just five miles from the centre of Newcastle.

“We are providing a legacy of high-quality housing in a sustainable location to meet the needs of the local community now and in the future.”

There’s a choice of three and four-bedroom houses currently available to reserve at Church View, with prices starting from £229,995.

For more information on these homes, or the discount market value scheme coming soon at the development, call the sales team on 07976 205211 or visit ashberryhomes.co.uk.