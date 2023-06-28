DIVERSITY CAMPAIGNER JOINS THE NORTHUMBERLAND & NEWCASTLE SOCIETY …

A leading North East campaigner for diversity and inclusion has joined forces with one of the region’s oldest societies.

Nitin Shukla, Programme Lead – Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner – has become an Ambassador for the Northumberland and Newcastle Society (the N&N).

And, following his formal welcome at its AGM this week (6 June), Nitin pledged to highlight the importance of its work throughout the diverse communities of the city.

For almost a century, the Society has played a pivotal role in preserving the heritage, culture and landscape of the city and county.

It liaises with councils, heritage groups and developers to not only preserve the best of the built environment, but to look at ways of making existing buildings sustainable for future use.

In becoming an ambassador for the Society – the oldest civic society in the region – Nitin joins The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Newcastle upon Tyne, Cllr Veronica Dunn – who also attended the AGM – and Her Grace The Duchess of Northumberland, Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, among others.

Nitin said: “I am honoured to join their ranks. The North East has been my home for 50 years and that heritage is very important to me; this place is part of me and my identity.

“There are many others like me who have made this city and county their home and I hope that in my new role with the N&N I can help them recognise a sense of place and belonging – because it’s a very special place to call home.”

The Society is currently lending its voice to a variety of issues which affect the built and natural environment in all three local authority areas which fall within its scope.

And welcoming Nitin, chairman John Matthews said: “The Northumberland and Newcastle Society plays a constructive and positive role in shaping our great city and regional environment.

“And it does so for everyone who has chosen to live and work here.

“Nitin works tirelessly to further relationships between the communities of Newcastle and we know he will be an asset to the Northumberland and Newcastle Society as we prepare to celebrate our centenary in 2024.”

With affiliations to other societies and parish councils the N&N has a membership reach in excess of 25,000, however new members are actively sought, particularly those with professional expertise in the fields of architecture, planning, conservation and development.

For more information about the Northumberland & Newcastle Society, or to join, visit https://www.nandnsociety.org.uk

