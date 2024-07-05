Do Non-GamStop Casinos Provide More Privacy?

If you’ve signed up for GamStop but feel you’re ready to start gambling again before your exclusion period is over, you can use non-GamStop casinos. Not only do they help you to bypass GamStop restrictions, but they also allow you to do so securely and safely. In fact, some of them provide you with even more privacy than GamStop-compliant sites.

Some of the best casinos not on GamStop provide players with full anonymity. In addition to offering high bonuses and significant cashback offers, they’re also non-KYC (Know Your Customer). This means that upon signing up, you don’t need to provide any personal information. With no personal information required, you don’t have any privacy to lose.

All UK-based online casinos are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This regulator has made it a rule that all digital casinos must verify player identity before permitting them to play, as stated in their recently updated Licence Condition 17. This normally means that players must provide their passport and an accepted proof of address – i.e., a bank statement or a paycheck.

While UKGC-regulated sites have high cybersecurity measures in place, there is still a risk that their security could be breached. This would mean that all your data that you’ve inputted to the casino is at risk. In this sense, UKGC-approved gambling platforms are not 100% secure. Cybersecurity remains a problem for all UK businesses, given that a recent government survey found that 50% of businesses experienced a cybersecurity breach in the last 12 months.

Another thing that the UKGC stipulates is that all UK-verified gambling sites must be GamStop-compliant. As in, if an individual has signed up for the GamStop self-exclusion scheme, then the website cannot permit that individual to use their online gambling facilities. To remain regulated, UK casinos must deny access to all those who are listed on the GamStop register.

Non-Gamstop casinos, on the other hand, are mostly offshore casinos. Despite being based in another country, UK players can still access and play them.

Being outside the UK, these casinos do not need to comply with UKGC laws. This means that they don’t need to be GamStop-compliant, nor do they have to enforce KYC procedures. While you still have to provide some degree of personal information, you won’t have to provide anywhere near as much as you would for a KYC site.

In this sense, some non-GamStop casinos provide more privacy. When signing up, they sometimes ask for little more than your name. With no personal information being displayed on your account, you don’t have to worry about anyone finding out about your online gambling habits.

Even if they do ask for more than your name, you can rely on non-GamStop casinos to protect your data. Most employ cutting-edge encryption technology which scrambles your personal information, rendering it indecipherable to potential site hackers.

While these offshore sites don’t need to comply with UKGC rules, they still need to comply with the privacy and payment security rules of whatever country they’re based in. This means that they still have a duty to provide you with full privacy when using their site. Some may even come with more sophisticated security measures than those found in the UK.

Another way in which some non-GamStop casinos provide privacy is through their acceptance of cryptocurrency. Not only is cryptocurrency a safe and secure payment method, but it is also one of the most private means of depositing and withdrawing from a digital casino.

Crypto gambling transactions are completed using an address, rather than your official name or title, as is the case with fiat currency transactions. While these addresses don’t always fully conceal an individual’s identity, they can definitely hide it as best as possible.

Although it would still be possible to trace your transactions on the blockchain, not having to input an account number and sort code when depositing and withdrawing definitely makes your online casino activities more secure. Plus, the decentralised nature of cryptocurrency means that your deposits and withdrawals don’t need to go through a centralised bank.

Not only private, but crypto exchanges are generally safer too. A 2024 report by Chainalysis found that crypto scamming revenue fell by 54.3% in 2023.