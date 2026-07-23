Driftwood Designs has the perfect greetings cards for everyone

The beautifully illustrated range of cards from Driftwood Designs is so extensive that it is easy to find the perfect card to suit your loved one – a card with an image that evokes memories personal to the two of you.

Even in this digital age, there is nothing like receiving a greetings card, whether it’s for your birthday, anniversary, congratulations, get well soon, thank you or just for the sake of it. There is something much more personal about a card than an email, text or Facebook message. Of course, online you can still make personal cards, customising with names and photos, but somehow there is still something mildly impersonal about them; the bright colours, glossy card, standardised pictures chosen from a library.

Driftwood Designs started their extensive range of beautifully illustrated objects with greetings cards and they are still the Welsh company’s bestsellers. When you look at the selection, it is little surprise, with the huge variety of the cards on offer. All lovingly created by artist Lizzie Spikes, there is always a card that will be truly personal to your recipient.

Shared memories

Choosing a card that evokes a shared memory is the perfect way to celebrate your relationship and show them that your times together are precious.

Lizzie draws on her Welsh heritage and the beauty of the country in many of her card designs so, if you have ever had a trip to Wales with your card’s recipient, the chances are there is a landscape that will tap into a memory. For example, the coastal towns of Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, New Quay, Tenby, Llangrannog and Cardiff to name a few, are all featured.

There are also colourful images of the stunning Welsh countryside and picturesque villages, which may take you both back to a childhood holiday or long weekend break.

Alternatively, if you are an adventurer and have shared a mountain hike with your buddy or other half, a card depicting that mountain would be perfect to commemorate your shared achievement. There are cards delightfully illustrating Eryri (Snowdonia), Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) itself, Pen y Fan, Cadair Idris and the black mountains.

If your memories are of sailing together, the Beaufort Scale card is a lovely personal touch, as is the shipping areas card for a sibling you shared the shipping forecast with every morning of your childhood.

Pastimes and hobbies

Whether it is a shared interest or something your friend of family member is passionate about, there are some wonderful infographic designs to show that you really get them. For the birdwatcher, there is a card depicting our most common garden birds including the owl, robin and blue tit. Or, for the forager, why not mark their birthday with an infographic of fungi. If they love collecting seashells at the beach, the card of British seashells, identifying the bivalves and gastropods that they were previously inhabited by will go down a storm, as will the tree identifying card for lovers of a woodland stroll.

Favourite things

With such an extensive range of cards on offer, there is sure to be a card depicting one of their favourite things. From daffodils, sunflowers, daisies, foxgloves, bluebells and dandelion seed heads to tractors, bicycles, seascapes, and starling murmurations, from cottages, farm animals, sunsets and snow scenes to butterflies, woodland creatures, moon cycles and whales. The list goes on, making it the perfect range to show your favourite people who much you care.

RRP: £1.00 – £2.40 per card.

To browse the cards, go to https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/cards/

For the full Driftwood Designs range go to: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/ Postage is free on all orders over £5.

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

Driftwood Designs incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes whose passion is creating illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks. Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and they have grown from a home-based business to three shops in Wales. They also they also have an online shop, which is figuratively packed to the rafters with beautiful, accessibly priced products.

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