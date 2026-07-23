How to really enjoy your classic car

By Tim Winton, founder of Cambrian Classics Ltd

Classic cars are about fun – don’t leave yours in the garage. Even if you’re just driving somewhere for a Sunday roast, your classic car will improve the experience. But there’s so much more fun you could be having. Get out, explore, learn, and sometimes test its limits.

While there are countless ways to use and enjoy your classic car, bear in mind that some activities are harder on the car than others.

Preparation is key

Before any major trip, it’s worth having a professional inspection. And if you’re planning a long road trip, try driving it at night close to home first. Do a medium-length local trip rather than jumping straight to a continental one. It’s much easier to iron out issues at home than in another country where you don’t speak the language.

It’s always worth carrying a good selection of tools when you are going further afield. It sounds obvious but make sure the sockets and spanners you pack actually fit your car. People forget that not all tools fit all classics, and an “off-the-shelf” kit may not work for you. There are different imperial standards—old British imperial (Whitworth) and SAE imperial—and they’re not interchangeable.

Carry a jack, wheel brace and a torch or suitable lead lamp. If you have a 6-volt car, don’t expect a 12-volt inspection lamp to work properly; use equipment suited to your car’s voltage.

Oil can also be difficult to source abroad, particularly classic-grade oil. In France, for example, it’s available but can be expensive. Take a couple of litres with you, especially if your car is known to use some oil – and expect it to use more than usual on long motorway stretches.

If your car runs inner tubes, carry a spare tube. Also check your spare wheel. We’ve seen cars head off on long road trips only to discover the spare tyre was 20 years old. A spare that’s perished could shred at the first sustained high-speed run.

Depending on age and maintenance history, components like fuel pumps and water pumps can cause issues if they haven’t been replaced in the last decade. A spare fuel pump, in particular, is relatively easy to change at the roadside, but tricky to source quickly if you’re stranded.

On the Liège Rally, one MGA owner suffered water pump issues. It hadn’t fully failed, but it caused constant anxiety about overheating and topping up coolant, which affected his enjoyment of the event.

If your brakes are properly serviced before departure, you shouldn’t need major components. Carrying a small bottle of brake fluid is sensible. In some cases, seals are smaller and lighter to carry than full wheel cylinders, although roadside brake rebuilds are beyond many owners’ mechanical comfort levels.

The key message is: ensure everything is in good condition before you leave. You can go overboard with spares, but there’s a balance between what you can carry and what you’re realistically likely to need. If it’s something that allows you a “quick fix”, or might otherwise be expensive or tricky to source, it’s worth considering to pack.

Road Trips at Home and Abroad

Planning Your Route

Planning can be part of the adventure; working out your route, researching sights to see and looking up interesting accommodation and food stops. One top tip when planning your itinerary: don’t set unrealistic daily mileages. What’s comfortable in an MGB may not be realistic in a 1929 Morris Minor.

Necessary fuel stops also vary significantly between cars. A modern classic might do 300 miles on a tank, whereas an Austin 7 might need two or three stops in that distance. Remember too that Google Maps journey times are based on modern cars. If it says three hours, assume four in a 50- or 60-year-old car, particularly when crossing mountain passes. B-roads, rather than motorways, often make for the most memorable drives: winding lanes that reveal hidden villages, sudden viewpoints, or a snack stop offering local delicacies.

Depending on where you are heading, you may need to consider temperature. Driving around Milan in August at 40°C on black tarmac can be punishing. Queuing in heavy traffic with the cooling fan running may require turning the heater on to manage temperature – not always popular with passengers. If possible, you may want to drive in the morning and evening and find somewhere to relax in the heat of the day over a long lunch.

A flexible attitude and schedule can be useful. You might find a day longer than expected and choose to stop earlier. Apps now allow for booking accommodation on the go, making rigid pre-booked itineraries less necessary.

Sometimes the best experiences are unplanned – could be breathtaking views around Alpine corners or unexpected attractions. Take time to stop, let the car cool, and enjoy the journey. The last thing you want is to feel like you are rushing through your trip. Along with flexibility, pack your sense of humour; remember that any challenges you face along the way will become the best stories to tell once you get home. If a self-planned and driven road trip feels too daunting to start with, there are a number of group rallies and club trips that you can join. These allow you to skip the planning logistics and offer both support and camaraderie on route.

Parts Availability in Europe

Parts availability in Europe is generally reasonable, but it’s not as straightforward as it is in the UK. It’s worth noting where classic parts suppliers for your car are located before you go. Anglo Parts, for example, has depots in mainland Europe.

Fuel Quality Overseas

Fuel quality varies by country. Some countries offer higher octane fuel, but it may also contain higher ethanol content. Carburetted cars don’t automatically adjust for octane changes.

If you normally run high-octane E5 in the UK, continue using the highest octane available abroad. If you switch to lower octane and then climb altitude, you risk pinking and other issues.

On long road trips, you’ll use the fuel quickly, so high ethanol content is less of a problem than when the car is sitting at home in a garage. But consistency helps maintain correct running.

Legal Requirements Abroad

These will vary for each country, and you may cross borders on a longer European road trip. Requirements can include:

Warning triangles

High-visibility vests

Breathalysers

Spare bulb kits

Headlight beam deflectors

For beam adjustment, don’t just stick deflectors on randomly. A tip is to shine the headlights against a wall and identify the kick-up correctly. Some countries also require daytime running lights (hence the need to stress test electrical and charging systems). So do your research and be aware of local laws before departure.

International Breakdown Cover

International recovery is strongly recommended. Many insurance companies include it – for example, Hagerty offers continental cover as part of some policies.

Be aware that recovery abroad doesn’t always operate like UK recovery. Sometimes the car is transported to a port and returned separately, while you arrange your own travel. Additional cover is available through organisations like the AA or RAC, even for older cars, but costs vary. Confidence in yourself and your car will guide how much cover you feel comfortable purchasing. You may be happy to try and fix any issues yourself, or don’t mind editing your itinerary to allow for delays in sourcing any parts needed. Or if you are on a group rally, you may prefer to have the option of continuing with the event in a hire car while your car is recovered to the UK.

Track Days and Motorsport: Exploring Limits Safely

Track Days

Beyond scenic touring, many classic car enthusiasts enjoy pushing their vehicles in a controlled environment. Track days offer a safe setting to explore performance limits without risk from oncoming traffic. In the UK, groups such as MG’s on Track (a branch of the MG Car Club), provide tuition, clear rules, and the chance to experience a car at its best. These events are non-competitive: faster drivers indicate intentions to overtake, and overtaking only occurs with permission.

Tuition is often available at low cost, and highly recommended to get some expert tips on driving your car at speed. You don’t need a specially prepared car (a standard car is fine) but you are responsible for ensuring it is in a good roadworthy condition. You don’t require a racing licence for a track day, and additional requirements are minimal. Circuits such as Castle Combe Circuit enforce sound limits (typically around 100 dB), but scrutineering is generally minimal compared to formal motorsport. Insurance is optional but advisable; be aware that you won’t be covered by your standard road policy.

Preparation and packing spares are again essential here. Minor faults can otherwise spoil the day – we have helped fellow drivers to stay on the move multiple times, and now bring a good selection of tools and parts (and business cards!) with us.

Helmets are available for hire, and the day is structured in sections to allow both car and driver to recover between stints. Be aware that track days are tiring – six 20-minute sessions in a day is substantial driving. Between the physical effort and the mental concentration, expect to be tired at the end of the day (and ready for a cold drink). As such, staying overnight nearby is recommended.

Competitive Motoring

For those interested in a step further into competitive motoring, there are a number of options. A regularity rally is a type of motorsport rally with the aim of driving each segment of a course in a specified time at a specified average speed – think orienteering in your car. These events can be daytime or night-time and range from straightforward to fiendishly complex depending on organisers.

Hill climbs are a form of competition where participants race individually against the clock to travel up a set uphill course in the shortest time. Sprints also offer timed challenges, in which drivers take turns to set a time around a lap of a race circuit or a point-to-point course, with the fastest times determining the results.

Some disciplines require Clubman competition licences and safety equipment such as helmet and fire-proof race suit. There are many different classes, including categories for standard or near-standard road-going vehicles, so you may already be driving your future competition car. Regulations and requirements vary, so always check Motorsport UK for guidance. Yet even here, the emphasis remains on skill, accuracy, and enjoyment rather than raw speed.

Handling events, navigating coned courses, or participating in endurance trials all offer similar benefits: controlled fun, friendly competition, and a tangible sense of achievement. Long-standing endurance events such as the Land’s End Trial—organised by The Motor Cycling Club—remain open to a wide range of vehicles. Going to watch these trials will give you an immediate sense of whether this type of use appeals.

Track use and motorsport will expose weak components in your car (brakes, ignition, cooling) more quickly than road use. This is not necessarily a negative. The “use it, break it, fix it” cycle often results in a more robust and trustworthy car over time.

Social Life and Community

Not every owner wishes to compete or tour internationally. Joining your local classic car club offers a range of activities from scenic runs, pub lunches, informal social meets, trips to classic car shows and autojumbles.

Gatherings, whether large national car shows or intimate local meets, provide opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, admire a variety of vehicles, and, quite simply, enjoy the world that old cars create.

Final Thought

Having fun with a classic car is about connection – connection to the machine, to the road, and to a community that values history and craftsmanship. Whether you’re polishing chrome at a show or navigating a narrow country lane, the real joy lies in the journey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tim Winton is the founder of Cambrian Classics Ltd, a family-run business that specialises in classic car repair and servicing and is located by the beautiful Ceredigion coast. Cambrian Classics offers services that range from restoration and repair work to regular servicing and maintenance. Cambrian Classics is a recommended garage for both the MG Owner’s Club and Just Kampers, and regularly works on pre-1980’s classic cars, including pre-war vintage vehicles. Cambrian Classics specialises in a variety of classic marques including MG, Austin-Healey, Rolls Royce and Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes, BMW, Triumph, Volkswagen, Morris, Land Rover, Mini, Rover.

Web: https://www.cambrianclassics.co.uk/