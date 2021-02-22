New Stockton-on-Tees showroom becomes latest addition to Citroën UK’s expanding retailer network, the site is operated by well-known automotive group, ‘Drive’.

New appointment marks the first partnership between Citroën and Drive.

Drive is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups, with a successful track record representing sister Stellantis brand, Vauxhall. Drive is Vauxhall’s current Retailer of the Year.

Citroën is set to announce more new retail partnerships in 2021 as part of its ‘Advance UK’ mid-term plan, which was first outlined in October 2020.

New Stockton-on-Tees showroom is now operational, using Click and Collect, and a home delivery service (compliant with current English law)* along with all aftersales services**.

Stockton-on-Tees is home to the latest Citroën retailer to join the franchise as the famous French brand continues to develop and expand its UK network. The new Citroën Stockton site officially opened on 1 January 2021, and is owned and operated by automotive retailer group, Drive.

Citroën will open a number of new retail sites across the UK during the first nine months of this year, as part of its ‘Advance UK’ plan that was launched last October. The appointment of Drive, Stockton-on-Tees marks the beginning of a new partnership between the Citroën and Drive brands. Drive already has a well-established and successful business relationship with sister brand, Vauxhall, across 16 retail locations. Drive is Vauxhall’s current European Retailer of the Year.

The Stockton-on-Tees site provides Citroën UK with a brand new six-car showroom that adjoins an already successful and established Vauxhall retail facility. Drive was Vauxhall’s best group performer during 2019 and will use the same experience to drive Citroën’s performance and presence forward in the region. At this new location, Citroën customers also have access to three workshop bays, including one MOT bay**.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, said: “We are opening the Stockton-on-Tees site as part of our continuing brand expansion in the UK. We are thrilled to work with Drive, who are known to be true experts in their field, and are known for their high standards of customer care.”

Rob Keenan, Managing Director, Drive, commented: “We are enormously proud to be representing such a great brand at such an exciting period, demonstrated by the fantastic range of models currently available with innovative designs, and with a host of future launches planned. We look forward to serving the customers of Teesside with great enthusiasm.”

To ensure maximum customer safety at all times, Drive, Stockton-on-Tees has gone to great lengths to make the site fully compliant with all Government guidelines. The retailer is providing both Click and Collect, and a home delivery services where possible*.

Once it is safe and legal to do so, the new Stockton-on-Tees site will showcase the latest Citroën models for customers to explore and test drive, including New Citroën C4, ë-C4 and ë-Berlingo Van as they arrive in the UK. Citroën’s latest commercial vehicles, including the 100% electric ë-Dispatch van with up to 205 miles of range, will also be available on-site.

*Click and Collect, and home delivery services available in England (in line with current legislation).

**Citroën Retailer service operations continue to operate in England.