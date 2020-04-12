Thousands have their say in Britain’s most comprehensive ownership survey

London, 8th April 2020: The Kia Sorento has been named as the car most likely to make owners happy, according to the results of the UK’s most comprehensive new car satisfaction survey.

The results, published exclusively by Auto Express, saw the Sorento come out on top with a sensational score of 92.05%. Kia’s large SUV was also rated as having the best interior, while no car could match it when it comes to practicality and boot space.

The Kia Sorento narrowly beat a former Driver Power champion, the Peugeot 3008, proving that despite being on sale for a number of years, it is still a deeply satisfying car to own. Third place went to the Lexus RX, ahead of another Kia, the Niro, and the second-generation Mazda CX-5.

With great scores across the board, the Sorento is a clear winner among owners. No car in our survey was rated as having more comfortable seats, and it topped the tables for interior storage, rear legroom, and the provision of child-friendly features. Owners also love the way the Sorento drives and, as with other Kias in our survey, the infotainment system delivers exactly what buyers want: a good stereo, clear sat-nav and excellent smartphone connectivity all wrapped up with an easy-to-use interface.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief at Auto Express said: “We’ve long been fans of the Kia Sorento, a car which gets so much right. It’s the result of Kia listening to its customers, and adapting accordingly. And we shouldn’t overlook the standout performance of the Kia Niro, either, a 4th-place finish overall and the titles of Best Small SUV and Best Plug-in Hybrid is an exceptional result.”

President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, Paul Philpott said: “These wins for Kia are especially important to us as they’re voted for by our customers, people who live with our vehicles day to day. It’s also humbling to see a range of our vehicles praised for important and relevant ownership elements like infotainment and practicality. We as Kia Motors UK Ltd. alongside our dealer partners take huge pride in these awards and will continue to listen to our customers and deliver what they want.”

Once again, cars from Asian brands dominated the upper reaches of Driver Power, with seven top performers – including the British-built Toyota Corolla on its debut appearance – finishing in the top 10.

Established in 2002, Driver Power is the biggest and most comprehensive car satisfaction survey in the UK. Drivers of cars up to 24 months old were quizzed in all aspects of ownership, across 31 areas that combine to make up nine voting categories. That means Driver Power is able to clearly rate cars across areas as diverse as boot space, quality of in-car tech, economy, ride and handling, and reliability.

Full results of the Driver Power 2020 survey are available in the latest issue of Auto Express magazine, on sale now, and at autoexpress.co.uk/driverpower

Top-ranked new cars:

1. Kia Sorento

2. Peugeot 3008

3. Lexus RX

4. Kia Niro

5. Mazda CX-5

6. Skoda Kodiaq

7. Toyota Corolla

8. Lexus IS

9. Hyundai Ioniq

10. Skoda Superb