Durham University Business School has announced the appointment of Dr. Vicky Saporta, Executive Director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England, to its faculty as Professor in Practice in the Department of Economics and Finance.

Created to bring public distinction and practical insights to the classroom and applied research, Durham’s Professors in Practice initiative recognises the skills, perspectives and experiences of senior business professionals and enables students to directly benefit from them. Such individuals are invited to lead classes and workshops, support education in their individual areas of expertise, and engage with research that addresses real world challenges.

Over the next three years, Vicky will be working within the Business School, delivering modern, immersive education programmes that reflect and address the key issues facing industry today, and in fostering greater connection between Durham University and banking, economics and finance sectors.

Speaking on her appointment and what she hopes to bring to the role, Vicky said

“I am excited to be appointed Professor in Practice in the Business School and cannot wait to meet the students and share experiences.”

Vicky has held a number of positions in prudential policy, financial stability and monetary analysis in a career spanning 25 years at the Bank of England. In particular, Vicky was at the heart of the macro prudential and micro prudential policy reforms undertaken by the Bank after the global financial crisis.

Since taking on the role of Executive Director in 2014, Vicky has been responsible for directing the work developing and delivering prudential policy for both the Board of the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee. Vicky has represented the Bank on numerous international committees dealing with central banking and regulatory issues, including being a member of the Basel Committee that sets international standards for internationally active banks. During her career, Vicky has published over 20 articles in books, professional journals and Bank of England publications.

The Professor in Practice initiative also provides the opportunity for Durham University’s faculty to directly connect with business practice and public policy, enabling their research to have an actionable, positive impact on society. In this role, Vicky will contribute to directing and guiding the high-level research undertaken in the Department of Economics and Finance in Business School towards addressing policy-oriented vital research questions, which have the potential to lead to significant impact. She will be regularly participating in research events we hold in the Business School and delivering guest lectures on pertinent economic policy issues to our undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Anamaria Nicolae, Associate Professor in Economics at Durham University Business School has supported Vicky’s appointment, highlighting the value her expertise will bring to the School’s teaching, research, and student engagement.

“We are delighted that Vicky joins us as a Professor in Practice in the Department of Economics and Finance. Vicky’s strong interest in academia, her rich research background in banking policy, and her wider experience as executive director brings enormous strength to the department’s ambition to be excellent in research, excellent in teaching and broaden student experience.

We are very much looking forward to Vicky taking part in the Central Bankers’ Forum, a research workshop organised by the Centre for Banking, Institutions and Development (CBID) in June 2021. She will give the practitioner’s keynote address, drawing on her experience and knowledge as Executive Director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England.”

Vicky’s announcement follows the recent appointment of Sally Guyer, also as a Professor in Practice at Durham University Business School. Sally is the Global CEO of World Commerce & Contracting, and will join the Business School’s faculty as Professor in Practice in Strategy and Innovation.